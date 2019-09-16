Taylor Swift To Be 'Mega Mentor' On 'The Voice'

Taylor Swift will be back on “The Voice,” serving as the upcoming Season 17 “Mega Mentor.”

The NBC singing competition show’s coaches, Blake Shelton and John Legend, on Monday shared the news on their Instagram pages.

“Yeah, I don’t know who it is. I know it’s supposed to be a big star,” Shelton says to Legend in the campy video each posted.

“I think the person’s like one of the most successful people in music,” responds Legend.

The bit goes on until Swift walks out of a trailer behind them, and the two singing superstars “realize” she’s the new season’s Mega Mentor.

As Mega Mentor, Swift will help the show’s coaches guide contestants ahead of the Knockout Rounds. The Knockouts pair a teammate with an artist, who helps them select their own songs to perform individually.

“Swift will be there to work with all four teams, providing feedback, suggestions and praise in advance of the performances,” E! Online wrote.

This new season of “The Voice” will be rife with pop royalty, also including as coaches Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani.

Swift was Mega Mentor on Season 7 of the series in 2014. She performed her hit “ME!” during the Season 16 finale earlier this year.