Taylor Swift Throws Subtle Dig At Scooter Braun And Then Shakes It Right Off

Taylor Swift, the pop mad genius of our time, enjoys nothing more than dropping hints for her army of fans to obsess over.

So, for her first big show since publishing a scathing open letter last month about megaproducer and entrepreneur Scooter Braun purchasing her music catalog, Swifties were sleuthing hard for any mention of the controversy

In the final moments of Amazon’s Prime Day concert on Wednesday in New York City, where the pop superstar performed alongside singers SZA, Dua Lipa and Becky G, Swift seemed to throw a subtle dig Braun’s way.

After performing hits from her catalog, including “Blank Space,” “I Knew You Were Trouble” and her recent pride-themed single “You Need To Calm Down,” Swift closed the show with “Shake It Off.”

When she came to the lyric, “Liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world,” Swift sprinkled the line with extra emphasis, leading fans to believe she had a certain person in mind.

Taylor Swift’s performance of “Shake It Off” is drawing attention after the singer strongly emphasized some key lyrics. #PrimeDayConcert. pic.twitter.com/8UFWUaCBOj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2019

Not convinced?

Well, after the show, Swift rained likes down upon a select few posts commenting about the way she sang the lyric on Tumblr, where she regularly communicates with fans.

One post the singer favorited reads, “LIARS AND THE DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE.”

“You could see the absolute disgust and anger when she yelled LIARS AND THE DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS,” another Swift-approved post says.

📲 TU | Taylor liked these posts on Tumblr alluding to the fact she emphasized the lyrics “liars and dirty, dirty cheats” specifically towards two specific males... 👀 #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/YxawH2qEjS — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 11, 2019

📲 TU | She’s liked some more pic.twitter.com/94jxRfLfnk — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 11, 2019

In her June 30 open letter that sent the music industry into a tailspin, Swift wrote that Braun purchasing her masters from former record label Big Machine was the “worst case scenario,” and noted times he bullied and treated her poorly.

Swift claimed she was not given the opportunity to buy back her music catalog outright with a check, as was the case with Braun. She has since signed a new record deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.

The singer explained she had to make the “excruciating choice” to leave her past behind when she left the label.

“Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums,” she wrote.”

At the intimate New York concert on Wednesday night, Swift noted that she alone is responsible for the hits in her catalog.

“I started out in country music, and one thing that has been really wonderfully consistent throughout the entire time that I’ve been making music is that I write all of it,” she said on the stage before launching into “Love Story.” “It’s my favorite thing to write songs and they go out into the world and you guys are nice enough to care about the words that I’ve written. ... Anyone who has been singing the words to this, it’s like, yes, thank you.”

She continued: “When I was 17, I ended up writing this song in my room when I was by myself and you really never know what’s going to happen in life, and I didn’t know that would go out into the world and completely change my life.”

And then, of course, she got back to the dancing.