Taylor Swift Joins TikTok, Fans Promptly Have Meltdown: 'Let The Games Begin'

Perhaps it was an invisible string that tied TikTok to Taylor Swift ... or maybe it’s that she’s got an upcoming re-recorded version of her album “Red” on the way.

The pop star joined the popular video streaming app this week, sending waves of excitement across the internet. She’s already surpassed 1.5 million followers in just one day.

In her first TikTok video, Swift lip-syncs to the tune of British rapper Dave’s song “Screwface Capital,” which name-drops the singer.

“I made a link with the Russians / Six figure discussions, dinners in public / My linen all tailored / My outstanding payments swift like Taylor / And boy I owe ’dem men a beatin,’” she lip-syncs.

Throughout the clip, Swift appears in various looks she’s adopted over the last few years. First, she wears a lacy outfit from her “Folklore” album in July 2020, followed by a gray jacket that accompanied her “Evermore” album, which dropped in Dec. 2020. Next, Swift wears a yellow floral dress evoking her “Fearless” era, which was re-recorded and released in April of this year (the dress promptly sold out after the video was posted). Her last look features a black turtleneck, a bright red lip and an announcement: “Red: Taylor Version, November 19, 2021.”

“Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin #SwiftTok,” she captioned the video.

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Swift started re-recording her first six albums after music executive Scooter Braun sold the master rights to them to the private equity company Shamrock Holdings near the end of 2020. Braun sold the catalog for more than $300 million.

Swift has since claimed that she’d attempted to buy back her master recordings from Braun but faced an “ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the financial records of [Big Machine Label Group],” her former record label.

Ahead of her “Fearless” re-recording release, Swift issued a statement on social media in February that explained to fans why she wanted to re-record her first six albums.

“I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from,” she said. “Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”

Notably, Swift’s upcoming “Red” re-release is slated for Braun’s 40th birthday.

Fans were ecstatic that the star had finally embraced TikTok:

taylor swift joining tiktok and making everyone's day better with her beauty pic.twitter.com/zr6bC32Lh9 — kadriye (@tayspetsch) August 23, 2021

can yall believe that the woman who was so against tiktok would then be the same woman to make the most iconic tiktok of all time? Taylor Swift proving once again that she succeeds at whatever she does 😌pic.twitter.com/CAeBoyBKFv — jojo 🧣 (@xuxisour) August 24, 2021

Taylor Swift in a yellow dress in 2021: the world is healing at best 😭😭😭💛 pic.twitter.com/dLxh2qoIhL — ᴋᴀɪʟᴀ⁷ ⟭⟬¹³ red eraaa🧣 (@tayjoondaylight) August 23, 2021

the scariest ratio-er is taylor swift she ratios anyone even at their own game 😭 pic.twitter.com/34WZrAv6pd — sal ❤️‍🔥 (@salmanswiftt) August 24, 2021