Taylor Swift's Dreamy Gown Could Be Yet Another Clue About Her Upcoming Project

Taylor Swift keeps dropping little clues leading up to her big day.

The singer, who has hinted that she is revealing a new project on Friday, donned an ethereal pink and yellow gown by J. Mendel at the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night in New York City.

The dreamy, strapless dress was color-blocking perfection, complete with billowing sleeves that extended around the back of the gown.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala in New York City on Tuesday.

Swift’s updo included a flower crown, which added to her pop-princess vibe and was in line with other clues she has dropped about her forthcoming reveal. Some fans have speculated that the project will be an album, while others think it’s a clothing line.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images The dress featured an interesting yellow detail on the front that looked similar to Swift's flower crown.

Robert Kamau via Getty Images A look at the gorgeous gown in motion.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Swift also performed — sans sleeves — at the event.

While we wait on Swift’s big reveal, check out some of the other beautiful looks from the Time 100 Gala below.