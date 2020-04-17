Taylor Swift won’t be hitting the road this summer after all.

The 10-time Grammy winner announced Friday she was postponing all of her live performances and appearances for the remainder of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She’d originally been slated to kick off her Lover Fest Tour on June 20 in Belgium, with U.S. performances in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts, set for August.

On Twitter, Swift said that both her U.S. and Brazilian concerts would be rescheduled for 2021, with the remaining dates across Europe canceled. She noted that her non-tour-related live appearances for the year would also be scrapped but didn’t specify what those events would have entailed.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” she wrote. “I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

Swift joins a growing list of pop artists ― including Billie Eilish and Harry Styles ― who have had to scrap or postpone concerts in the U.S. and abroad to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

And at present, the future of live performances looks grim: Both politicians and public health officials have stated they don’t expect large-scale gatherings such as concerts to resume before 2021.

Fans, however, can take solace in the fact that they’ll get to see Swift perform live this weekend ― virtually, anyway.

This week, it was announced she’d joined the lineup of Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home, featuring appearances by Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez and Sam Smith, among others.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the Saturday event will comprise performances by some of music’s biggest names, livestreamed from their homes.

