Taylor Swift was spotted over the weekend at Arrowhead Stadium to watch tight end Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs ― and now fans are convinced that the rumored “Traylor” pairing might actually be a thing. Or, at least, they deeply want it to be.
Not only was the 12-time Grammy winner seen sitting beside Kelce’s mom, Donna, but she adorably donned Chiefs gear at Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
Swift’s appearance at the game prompted a wave of memes and tweets on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
The rumors ignited further still when Kelce was spotted leaving the game with the “Cruel Summer” singer after the Chiefs took home the win, 41-10.
She was even seen unleashing one hell of a cheer after Kelce scored a touchdown in the third quarter.
Last week, Kelce said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he’d tried to woo Swift by inviting her to watch him play.
“I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead; you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which one’s a little more lit,’” he recalled, referring to the Chiefs’ home stadium.
The two-time Super Bowl champion added: “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”
Gossip about the pair’s possible romance kicked into high gear earlier this month, after Page Six reported that Swift and the star athlete had been “quietly hanging out” for weeks.
Neither Swift, 33, nor Kelce, also 33, has publicly confirmed the reports.
But it wasn’t long ago that Kelce was stirring the gossip pot himself.
In July, he said on his podcast “New Heights” that he’d tried to get Swift’s attention by making her a gift no Swiftie could refuse — one of the singer’s legendary friendship bracelets — with his phone number cutely etched on it.
But ― as he explained to his brother and fellow football player, Jason Kelce ― his plans went south after he discovered that Swift, who is currently on her Eras tour, “doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”