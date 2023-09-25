LOADING ERROR LOADING

Taylor Swift was spotted over the weekend at Arrowhead Stadium to watch tight end Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs ― and now fans are convinced that the rumored “Traylor” pairing might actually be a thing. Or, at least, they deeply want it to be.

Not only was the 12-time Grammy winner seen sitting beside Kelce’s mom, Donna, but she adorably donned Chiefs gear at Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Swift’s appearance at the game prompted a wave of memes and tweets on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

WELCOME HOME TRAYLOR IVE BEEN WAITING ON YOU pic.twitter.com/6Q9q70up5m — ang ♡ ⁷ (@_anjiy) September 24, 2023

When the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumors are true pic.twitter.com/h4P20AEuyA — Mike (@mjkyleii) September 24, 2023

taylor swift at travis kelce game soon pic.twitter.com/uzSfNMIodf — ivy (mourning kendall roy) (@ohhhhherewego) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce returning to practice after leaving the game with Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/SY79RSXWtB — Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) September 25, 2023

Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX — Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023

Let's decide.



Is it Tayvis or Traylor? pic.twitter.com/qhMVMz97sU — Ryan - Eras Tour SG 9 March (@evermore_rep) September 25, 2023

“How many times have you watched the video of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift” pic.twitter.com/3D8Y0TW8ey — paris sprague (@pears___) September 25, 2023

travis kelce when taylor swift actually showed up to his game: pic.twitter.com/PkifBnKTsj — jaden (@everwh0res) September 24, 2023

coming out as a traylor bc i love seeing her so happy pic.twitter.com/TlKR55s3XO — audrey ⸆⸉ (@dearread3r) September 25, 2023

me watching taylor drive away in a convertible for her first date with travis kelce on a sunday night in kansas city pic.twitter.com/DpXr9UiLmK — brit 🏼 (@sapphiretearsky) September 25, 2023

find someone who looks at you the same way travis kelce looks at taylor swift pic.twitter.com/rHGhTksJ6P — Rahul JD (@musafir_wolf) September 25, 2023

The rumors ignited further still when Kelce was spotted leaving the game with the “Cruel Summer” singer after the Chiefs took home the win, 41-10.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game (Chiefs won!) !!!

pic.twitter.com/2NfxYNsn20 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

She was even seen unleashing one hell of a cheer after Kelce scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

I definitely did not have Taylor Swift yelling “LET’S F**KING GO” after a Travis Kelce TD on my 2023 bingo card 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/rHyFGqme3D — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 24, 2023

Last week, Kelce said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he’d tried to woo Swift by inviting her to watch him play.

“I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead; you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which one’s a little more lit,’” he recalled, referring to the Chiefs’ home stadium.

The two-time Super Bowl champion added: “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Gossip about the pair’s possible romance kicked into high gear earlier this month, after Page Six reported that Swift and the star athlete had been “quietly hanging out” for weeks.

Neither Swift, 33, nor Kelce, also 33, has publicly confirmed the reports.

But it wasn’t long ago that Kelce was stirring the gossip pot himself.

In July, he said on his podcast “New Heights” that he’d tried to get Swift’s attention by making her a gift no Swiftie could refuse — one of the singer’s legendary friendship bracelets — with his phone number cutely etched on it.