Taylor Swift Showed Some Serious PDA With Travis Kelce And Her Fans Are Loving It

Taylor Swift was in her “lover” era Saturday when she kissed Travis Kelce following one of her Argentina shows on The Eras Tour.
Videos circulating social media show Swift running up to Kelce before kissing and hugging him after the concert at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate.
The sweet display marks the latest update in the pair’s budding romance, which kicked off a media frenzy when Swift stopped by the Kansas City Chiefs star’s game in September.
The kiss arrives a day after the two reportedly had a “low-key date night” in Buenos Aires, an occasion that left Kelce “beaming” following the dinner, a source told People magazine.
But the kiss wasn’t the only show of affection between the two as Swift rocked the Argentina stadium on Saturday.
Kelce – who was joined by Taylor’s dad Scott in the VIP tent – appeared in shock after the singer tweaked a line during a performance of “Karma.”
“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” said Swift, who swapped out “screen” with the name of Kelce’s team.
Kelce later sent a kiss in Swift’s direction as she wrapped up the performance.
Kelce was digging several other aspects of Swift’s concert, as well.
The football star was spotted dancing with a snack in hand during the singer’s performance of “willow” and also chanted “olé olé olé, Taylor, Taylor” with Swifties.
Swift’s fans couldn’t get enough of the clips from Saturday’s show, arguing that “you can tell she’s really in love” with Kelce.