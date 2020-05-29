Taylor Swift Slams Trump For 'Stoking' Fires Of 'White Supremacy And Racism'

He also added: “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The controversial message prompted Twitter to issue a content warning over the tweet, warning users that it violated the platform’s rules about glorifying violence but was still available out of public interest. The warning marked the second time this week that one of Trump’s tweets had been labeled as such by the platform.

Though Swift had remained quiet on the political front for quite some time throughout her career, the “Lover” singer told The Guardian last year that she feels Trump and his administration are “gaslighting the American public into being like, ’If you hate the president, you hate America.’” As such, she’s pledged to “do everything I can for 2020.”

Of her silence prior to the last two years, Swift has said that she was “just trying to protect my mental health ― not read the news very much, go cast my vote, tell people to vote.”

“I just knew what I could handle and I knew what I couldn’t. I was literally about to break,” she said, adding that she has since felt “really remorseful” for not officially endorsing Hillary Clinton when she ran for president in 2016.