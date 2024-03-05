When Taylor Swift talks, people listen.
So the “Mastermind” singer made sure to use her platform to urge fans to vote, taking to her Instagram story the morning of Super Tuesday, when 15 states and one U.S. territory hold their primaries.
Swift wasn’t vouching for any candidates, instead telling her 282 million followers, “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power.”
“If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” she went on before dropping a link to Vote.org for more information.
The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker’s push for the polls comes after much talk about her potential endorsement for President Joe Biden.
Back in January, The New York Times reported that Swift was at the top of Biden aides’ “wish lists of potential surrogates.” The star has yet to back a candidate in the 2024 presidential race.
Her endorsement could be key for the incumbent, as research suggests Swift’s opinion could sway votes by a small, but not insignificant, margin.
Last month, 4% of young adult voters surveyed by The Generation Lab and Axios said that they would “consider changing” their candidate of choice based on a Swift endorsement.
Meanwhile, Republican front-runner Donald Trump has said he thinks he deserves the coveted Swift cosign more than his Democratic rival.
Claiming his policies helped the pop diva’s business in a Truth Social post from February, the former president said, “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden” and “be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”