Taylor Swift Teases A New Song In 'Where The Crawdads Sing' Trailer

One of 2018’s most beloved novels is getting a big-screen adaptation this summer ― with an epic soundtrack in tow.

Sony Pictures unveiled the trailer on Tuesday for “Where the Crawdads Sing,” based on Delia Owens’ 2018 book of the same name. The clip garnered instant buzz for marking the debut of a new Taylor Swift song. Fittingly titled “Carolina,” the moody ballad is produced by Aaron Dessner, who worked with Swift on the albums “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

In an Instagram post announcing the song’s inclusion in the trailer, Swift said she’d gotten “absolutely lost” in Owens’ book and had her heart set on being a part of the movie adaptation “from the musical side.”

“I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story,” she added.

Catch the trailer for “Where the Crawdads Sing” below.

Due out July 15, “Where the Crawdads Sing” follows Kya (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman from the North Carolina wilderness who becomes a suspect in the murder of a local man, Chase (Harris Dickinson), who attempted to sexually assault her after a brief relationship.

The movie is directed by Olivia Newman and co-produced by Reese Witherspoon, who selected Owens’ novel for her book club shortly after its 2018 release.

Edgar-Jones, beloved by audiences for her portrayal of Marianne Sheridan in “Normal People,” said last year that she felt “so privileged and excited” to bring Kya’s story to life.