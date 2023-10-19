Former MAGA Candidate Accuses Taylor Swift Of Witchcraft — And It's A Stretch

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A right-wing failed gubernatorial candidate is now setting her sights on a bigger target: Taylor Swift.

Kandiss Taylor, who made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor last year on a “Jesus Guns Babies” platform, took to social media on Wednesday to accuse the singer of putting “some satanic nods” in her show and “celebrating witchcraft.”

Taylor’s comments on Swift’s supposed slide to the dark side were apparently inspired by an Instagram post the singer made on Wednesday.

In the post, Swift referenced her “Eras Tour” concert film and said she was watching videos of fans “dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for.”

The “casting spells” reference must have spooked the failed gubernatorial candidate ― and it’s not the first time Swift has been accused of promoting the dark arts.

Back in April, the singer was accused of promoting witchcraft and Satanism on her tour after some conservative Christians “cherry-picked a bit of theatrical stagecraft” and ranted about it on social media, as Unilad explained.

In addition, there’s a whole TikTok category dedicated to “Taylor Swift Casting Her Spells.”

But Taylor’s tweet to Swift took things to a whole new level by directly asking the singer, “Did you really just praise your fans for making videos with your music and ‘casting spells’? What is wrong with you?”

“I have heard from others that attended this last tour that you had some satanic nods in your show. I didn’t want to believe it,” she added. “After all, I know you’ve claimed to love Jesus. I know you claimed to be a Christian. Now, you’ve not only drifted and backslid. You’re celebrating witchcraft.”

She accused Swift of “influencing innocent minds to be enticed with the dark side of spirituality” and urged her to repent.

The post ended with Taylor suggesting Swift find a better manager than the devil.

“Let’s see how much Lucifer cares about you or your career,” she wrote. “I promise. He doesn’t.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Swift hadn’t responded to the post.

You can see the complete rant below.