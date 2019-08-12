People Can't Calm Down About Taylor Swift Dancing To Her Own Song

We don’t know about you, but Taylor Swift is feeling ... pretty damn good.
The singer threw a party over the weekend in celebration of her whopping 10 MTV Video Music Award nominations, and the resulting footage has, unsurprisingly, gone viral.
Clips of Swift dancing in a sequined dress to her own song, “You Need To Calm Down,” have been circulating and giving fans their “new aesthetic.”
Swift’s party, which was held at Los Angeles’ Beauty and Essex, was naturally star-studded and included the likes of Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko and “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” Season 11 contestant A’keria Davenport.
“Drunk Taylor” trended on Twitter as photos and videos of Swift began circulating, but Davenport tweeted later that Swift was simply having a good time and wasn’t drunk at all:
Alcohol or not, we need to get on Swift’s level. Here’s what some of her fans had to say about the whole thing: