People Can't Calm Down About Taylor Swift Dancing To Her Own Song

Swift’s party, which was held at Los Angeles’ Beauty and Essex, was naturally star-studded and included the likes of Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko and “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” Season 11 contestant A’keria Davenport.

“Drunk Taylor” trended on Twitter as photos and videos of Swift began circulating, but Davenport tweeted later that Swift was simply having a good time and wasn’t drunk at all: