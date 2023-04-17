Chemists Say That This Acne-Fighting Essential Oil Is Actually Effective

If you give a skeptical side-eye to any essential oil, you may have written tea tree oil off as a gimmick. But cosmetic chemist Jane Tsui says the ingredient actually has some scientifically-backed uses.
“This essential oil is known to have antimicrobial and antifungal effects, therefore making it a great ingredient for acne or inflammation,” Tsui told HuffPost via email. “You can find this particular ingredient in scalp treatments, as it really helps soothe an itchy scalp!”
Chemist and content creator Asia Noelani Fee said that tea tree oil is widely used and recognized for its antiseptic properties, too. It’s made from distilling the leaves of the Melaleuca Alternifolia plant, also known as “tea tree,” which is found in Australia. According to the 2006 study from the University of Western Australia, the oil’s been used in Australia for over 100 years but started being used worldwide in the early 2000s.
Both experts share that tea tree oil is a super versatile product that can be used alone or mixed with other ingredients. However, as tea tree is a super concentrated oil, they both said it should only be used topically and should likely be diluted with water or “carrier oils” like sunflower, jojoba or safflower.
Tsui said that diluted tea tree oil generally plays nice with other products, but if you have sensitive skin, you may want to skip it or opt for a premixed product that has tea tree oil in it.
“If you have sensitive skin and you’re layering on a ton of actives (acids, retinols, etc) maybe it’s best to leave out tea tree oil. However, it works well with most formulations (emulsions)!” she said. “In a formulation [it] can really help the user get the benefits while minimizing the sensitivity.”
To help you hop on the tea tree oil train, Tsui and Fee shared their favorite products for home use.
Straight-up 100% tea tree oil
According to chemist Asia Noelani Fee, 100% tea tree oil is great to keep in your bathroom cabinets for home spa treatments or use in a diffuser. Because pure tea tree is such a concentrated oil, she said it has a longer shelf life than products that contain tea tree oil, yet it needs to be diluted before use. "A little goes a long way, so it is always best to use in diluted forms, whether it is a few drops in your bath/steam or mixed into a carrier oil for scalp treatments," Fee says.Promising review
: "I can mix with a carrier oil for topical use & I also use the oil in my Diffuser. Versatile" — Victoria Andrews
Dermalogica Clear Start wash, if you're prone to breakouts
When it comes to formulated products that contain tea tree oil, cosmetic chemist Jane Tsui recommends the brand Dermalogica, specifically their Clear Start wash for breakout-prone skin and their conditioning body wash you'll find on the next slide. Clear Start is a gentle foaming cleanser with salicylic acid to unclog pores tea tree and lavender oils to help tame redness and irritation.Promising review
: "My face is clearer, smoother, less whiteheads, less blackheads. I like that it is a clear gel. It foams easily." — Anonymous
Dermalogica conditioning body wash to cleanse and condition skin
To enjoy the goodness of tea tree from your neck to your toes, Tsui recommends this conditioning body wash from Dermalogica. It has a soothing eucalyptus and lavender smell and it works to tackle dirt and grime without drying out your skin.Promising review:
"I have very sensitive and dry skin - I can't use all of the perfumed cleansers - This is perfect for me - I love the clean, simple smell- My skin loves it!" — April
Briogeo scalp revival for cooling and soothing your dry, itchy scalp
To give your scalp some TLC, Tsui recommends this charcoal and tea tree cooling hydration mask. You use it after shampooing, leaving it on for 10 minutes and rinsing it out before conditioning. It clears buildup, unclogs hair follicles and reduces itchiness and flakiness.Promising review:
"I bought this because I wanted something to help with my dry, flaky scalp (not dandruff, just dry). After the first use I noticed a huge difference! No more dry flakes! I highly recommend this product, I'm so happy I found it. I use it about once a week and leave it in my scalp for about 10 minutes before rinsing out. Plus I really like the scent, it's very fresh and slightly minty." — monica1700
Sunday Riley clarifying face oil to decongests pores
If you're looking for something to unclog your pores, reduce the appearance of acne and blemishes and promote a more even skin complexion, Tsui recommends the U.F.O. clarifying facial oil from Sunday Riley. It combines salicylic acid and tea tree oil and can be applied directly to the skin or mixed in a foundation. Promising review:
"I can definitely notice a difference in my skin when I use this. It doesn’t dry my skin out but is effective in clearing up blemishes. Will repurchase!" — KC