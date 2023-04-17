Chemists Say That This Acne-Fighting Essential Oil Is Actually Effective

If you give a skeptical side-eye to any essential oil, you may have written tea tree oil off as a gimmick. But cosmetic chemist Jane Tsui says the ingredient actually has some scientifically-backed uses.

“This essential oil is known to have antimicrobial and antifungal effects, therefore making it a great ingredient for acne or inflammation,” Tsui told HuffPost via email. “You can find this particular ingredient in scalp treatments, as it really helps soothe an itchy scalp!”

Chemist and content creator Asia Noelani Fee said that tea tree oil is widely used and recognized for its antiseptic properties, too. It’s made from distilling the leaves of the Melaleuca Alternifolia plant, also known as “tea tree,” which is found in Australia. According to the 2006 study from the University of Western Australia, the oil’s been used in Australia for over 100 years but started being used worldwide in the early 2000s.

Both experts share that tea tree oil is a super versatile product that can be used alone or mixed with other ingredients. However, as tea tree is a super concentrated oil, they both said it should only be used topically and should likely be diluted with water or “carrier oils” like sunflower, jojoba or safflower.

Tsui said that diluted tea tree oil generally plays nice with other products, but if you have sensitive skin, you may want to skip it or opt for a premixed product that has tea tree oil in it.

“If you have sensitive skin and you’re layering on a ton of actives (acids, retinols, etc) maybe it’s best to leave out tea tree oil. However, it works well with most formulations (emulsions)!” she said. “In a formulation [it] can really help the user get the benefits while minimizing the sensitivity.”

To help you hop on the tea tree oil train, Tsui and Fee shared their favorite products for home use.

