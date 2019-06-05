Teacher Fired After Tweeting Trump To Remove School’s 'Illegal Students'

A Texas high school teacher has been voted out of a job after she sent a series of tweets to President Donald Trump that requested help removing “illegal students from Mexico” that she said had “taken over” her school.

Georgia Clark, who taught English at Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth, admitted to sending the tweets late last month but told school officials she thought her messages were sent in private, according to local station CBS DFW.

On Tuesday, her school board unanimously voted for her termination. She has 15 days to appeal before the termination takes effect. Her attorney, Brandon Brim, in an email to HuffPost on Wednesday, said she will request a hearing to contest the board’s decision. He did not provide further comment.

According to screen grabs obtained by local media, Clark fired off a series of tweets to Trump over at least two days.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” one tweet from her since-deleted account read. “Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated,” she said in another.

Clark expressed concern about her identity getting out while asking for help, telling him that “Texas will not protect whistle blowers.”

She added: “The Mexicans refuse to honor our flag.”

The tweets did get out, however, leading to public outrage and the school board determining that her online conduct violated the district’s social media use policy. Her behavior, along with the public reaction to it, also compromised her ability to teach, the Star-Telegram reported.

The school district’s Hispanic student population is a little more than 60 percent, NBC DFW reported.

A separate investigation has also been launched into complaints that Clark used racially insensitive language to students, including asking a student to produce their immigration papers in order to use the restroom, The Washington Post reported.

All U.S. public schools are constitutionally required to provide schooling to all children, regardless of immigration status, following the Supreme Court’s 1982 decision in Plyler v. Doe.

This means that schools are not allowed to deter undocumented children from enrolling or to ask about their immigration status. They are also not allowed to report students or their families to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Let’s be clear: Any school that reports a child to ICE would violate the Constitution. The Supreme Court has made clear that every child in America has a right to a basic education, regardless of immigration status,” Lorella Praeli, the ACLU’s director of immigration policy and campaigns, said in a statement after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos suggested otherwise during testimony before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce last year.