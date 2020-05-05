Teachers have one of the hardest and most important jobs in the world. Distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic does not seem to have made things much easier.
From technological challenges to new demands and uncertainty about the future of schools, there’s a lot on teachers’ plates right now. So naturally, many are tweeting about their experiences to find humor in the situation and remind each other they’re not alone.
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, we’ve rounded up 40 tweets from educators (and a couple of parents) that sum up their job in these unusual times.
The best part of teaching online is you can’t hear the kids not laughing at your jokes.— Hambleton (@virtualham) March 30, 2020
I missed being a teacher yesterday so I let my coffee go cold, didn’t pee for 7 hours and stood in my living room repeating myself.— Maybe Krys (@Kryzazy) March 28, 2020
just had zoom office hours and a student asked if he could have a tour of my apartment— Amy Silverberg (@AmySilverberg) April 23, 2020
You telling me you can figure out how to bypass the school WiFi restrictions so you can Snapchat, watch videos, and play games all day long. But you can’t figure out how to log into google classroom and do a 30 min assignment?— CoachComp (@CoachWCompton) April 18, 2020
I’m not ready for next year when parents call and say, “Well, in my experience as a home school teacher...” #itiscoming #teacherproblems— Teacher Problems (@HSTeachProbs) March 28, 2020
Virtual Office Hours #remotelearning pic.twitter.com/v5VZcmAmgy— Randy Guerra (@randylguerra) April 7, 2020
Without the yearly "Teachers are the best" mugs and district logo-embossed pencils, are teachers even appreciated?— Justin (@JustinAion) May 4, 2020
JUST READ THE DIRECTIONS— TeachingIs TheWorst (@T3achingWorst) April 8, 2020
-Me on every Google Classroom post#TLTW
A girl logged on to the remote class meeting with her camera on, and I said, "Are you chewing gum?!" And she spit it out.— EdFox, Secret Chimp (@edfoxcomedy) May 1, 2020
Being a teacher has ruined my life. Everywhere I go people have printed signs about Corona: on their shops, businesses, train station etc— Francis Foster (@failinghuman) April 9, 2020
AND NONE OF THEM KNOW HOW TO USE APOSTROPHES!
When students use your Zoom Office Hours to get out of chores, like watching their siblings while their mom works. 👍🏽 #TeacherProblems #StudentProblems— Mr Teach From Home (@mrgil77) April 14, 2020
I do feel for those who relied on teaching to get their daily steps in.— Typical EduCelebrity (@EduCelebrity) April 27, 2020
CAUGHT THIS STUDENT IN A WHOLE ASS LIE!! She's telling me she can't see my screen so she can't read the questions. Okay, I'll read the question. So I'm crossing out answer choices and she goes, "How are you doing that?"— Tired Elementary Teacher (@TiredElementary) May 1, 2020
BUSTED!! WORK AVOIDANCE!
Tfw the stay at home mom says they could have a “back up career” as a teacher bc they are just SO GOOD AT HOMESCHOOLING. Makes. Me. Want. To. Scream. That’s not how this works Karen. Stay in your lane.— SuperTeacherLady🏳️🌈❤️🐾 (@SuperTeachrLady) April 9, 2020
Screensharing a presentation:— Miss What (@TeacherTalk2015) April 3, 2020
Me: Ope, too far.
17yo: We can officially say Miss does the same thing in real life as she does online, click change slide too many times.
Me: Yes, but unlike real life, I can mute you online. #onlinelearning #teacherlife
I think middle school dances should be permanently banned...for social distancing reasons, you know?— The Modest Teacher (@ModestTeacher) April 26, 2020
...and because they’re a nightmare to supervise.
Wrapping up my Zoom “office hours” for the day. I had one student show up. I asked her how many teachers’ office hours she goes to and how many students attend. She replied, “I try to go to them because I just feel like teachers are lonely.”— Dan Witte (@danwitte) April 20, 2020
We are. And thanks, kid.
One of my students was cooking on our Google Hangout so of course I gave him the choice to create his own cooking show and write the recipe instead of the ELA assignment posted.— Big Gretch Energy (@PresidentPat) April 30, 2020
Okay, kids, Teacher Appreciation Week starts tomorrow. Obviously, we won’t see each other at school and I don’t feel comfortable giving you my home address to drop off all my gifts so please see my bio for my Venmo link.— Hambleton (@virtualham) May 4, 2020
Taught a geometry class this morning— Jay Wamsted (@JayWamsted) April 14, 2020
Hit all my usual jokes for this lesson
No laughs from the muted mics. Fortunately I’m used to that
Usually I feed off the groans tho
Miss my classroom
Homeschooling diaries:— TeacherGoals (@teachergoals) March 20, 2020
I wonder how many days in a row I can wear the same outfit before it is considered 'unprofessional.'#teachergoals
Waiting for students to join Google Meets... 😔🍎 pic.twitter.com/VCB329YHqV— Nicholas Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) April 28, 2020
I never wanted to know what my students' bedrooms look like, but here we are. Thanks, #Covid_19. #OnlineClasses #TeachFromHome— Miss What (@TeacherTalk2015) April 24, 2020
I missed being a teacher today so I printed out all of your tweets and circled the grammar and spelling mistakes in a red pen.— Maybe Krys (@Kryzazy) April 9, 2020
My principal just emailed me to remind me I owe $1.50 to the school for a lunch charge. Must be a slow work day.— I’m That Teacher (@That_Teachr) May 1, 2020
What some students think it going on. #teacherproblems pic.twitter.com/HNJGM4nZms— Teacher Problems (@HSTeachProbs) April 9, 2020
Why I should be interviewed about distance teaching and learning-— Doug Robertson (@TheWeirdTeacher) April 9, 2020
Interviewer: What would you say the biggest difference is between classroom teaching and this kind of teaching?
Me: I can pee when I need. If I need to pee, I get up and go to the bathroom. It's great.#CallMe
America: Teachers are so important, we love you and believe in what you do for the children— Jay Wamsted (@JayWamsted) April 17, 2020
Teachers: We are falling apart trying to do all the things
America: Be grateful you have a job and stop complaining
Teachers:
America: Also we will probably cut your pay in 2021
So if my feedback today is to be believed, parents think I am contacting them too much and admin thinks I am contacting them too little. I need a drink. #quaranteaching— Luke's Severed Hand (@lukeshand2) April 22, 2020
My geometry students are definitely learning some things during Emergency Remote Teaching: pic.twitter.com/cG3Av5b1Qj— Stephen Dull (@thedullguy) April 27, 2020
Some of my students are having SO much trouble clicking the link. #teacherpeoblems pic.twitter.com/qOcgrkThNP— Teacher Problems (@HSTeachProbs) April 24, 2020
I think this is how all teachers are feeling right now 😂 #onlinelearning #QuarantineLife #teacherproblems pic.twitter.com/rKuEWtSMv5— Natalie Fiefia (@fiefians) April 15, 2020
The "n" key on my work computer is broken and there's no one to fix it so I guess "I'm retiri_g _ow i_stead of later, everyo_e."#teacherproblems— Mary Kay Wigginton (@mk_wigginton) April 8, 2020
Shouldn’t we talk about how we’ll manage without all the useful data we get from state assessments... pic.twitter.com/2xAlxV4uPj— Melissa Evans (@mrsmelevans32) March 27, 2020
There goes the personalized handshakes for every student...how on earth will your students know you like them?!— The Modest Teacher (@ModestTeacher) April 2, 2020
When schools do open, be sure to follow your state’s safety guidelines. To that end, make sure the 35 desks in your classroom are all 6 feet apart from each other.— Typical EduCelebrity (@EduCelebrity) April 20, 2020
When school starts again for real in 2021 I'm gonna park all my kids behind Chromebooks and set up a Google Meets with them for our first class meeting.— Doug Robertson (@TheWeirdTeacher) May 1, 2020
Our school is having teachers call everyone in their second period to check in. While I LOVE hearing from my students, this is my introvert nightmare. A parent said, "Thank you for doing this," and my response?— ThatOneBrownTeacher (@sassy_TOC) April 1, 2020
"Yeah, you too."
Oy. #teacherlife #teacher
I'm more tired working online than actually in the classroom.— TeachingIs TheWorst (@T3achingWorst) April 7, 2020
Agenda for Zoom class on Friday: Fuck it, let’s just Sparknote everything— semi-professional english teacher (@AlwaysGrading) April 3, 2020