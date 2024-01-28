Teachers Are Sharing The Most Unforgettable 'Fun Fact' A Student Has Shared On The First Day Of School

Recently, Reddit user Kriss0509 asked teachers to share the weirdest “fun fact” a student has shared with the class, and their responses were hilarious, cringeworthy, and so, so TMI:
1
E! Entertainment Television
"One of my college freshmen's fun fact was that she's a public pooper."
2
Westend61 via Getty Images
"I had a student share that sometimes his dad got drunk and asked his mom for 'things.' Just as I was starting to tell him not to elaborate any further, he said, 'Like soup! And he yells it like 'Sooooooooooooooup!'"
3
Melvyn Longhurst via Getty Images
"A kid in my kindergarten class shared, 'My peepee fell off at Disneyland!' I didn't ask any follow-up questions."
Advertisement
4
ITV
"One of my middle-schoolers' fun facts was that his mom and dad have the same parents. When I asked him to clarify, he said, 'I only have one set of grandparents because my parents have the same parents.'"
5
Tramino via Getty Images
"A student once told my wife that her daddy had a special device that he had to blow into to start his truck."
6
NBC
"I'm a coach, and I asked my 12-year-olds to share something that had changed about themselves over the past year. One boy stood up and simply said, 'Pubes.'"
Advertisement
7
Imgorthand via Getty Images
"You will think less of me if you google me."
8
CBS
"I taught a first-aid course, and one of my students' fun fact was that he had over $300,000 in unpaid parking tickets."
9
SolStock via Getty Images
"I don't ask for a fun fact — instead, on the first day I always ask, 'What's your most recent obsession?' My first semester, a student said, 'air.' As in oxygen."
Advertisement
10
Fajrul Islam via Getty Images
"I am raising cockroaches in my closet to sell to the reptile shop."
11
CW
"I work with preschoolers, and I asked the kids to go around and tell us one thing that made them special. Most were pretty typical, until one little girl looked me dead in the eyes and said, 'I have been around forever. I have seen the whole world and I know everything.' She was dead serious."
12
Richard Ross via Getty Images
"One of my students' fun fact was that he'd been to juvie multiple times and was currently on probation. Then he pulled up his pants so everyone could see his ankle monitor!"
Advertisement
13
Fly View Productions via Getty Images
"A kid told our class his name was 'Brent5on, but the five is silent.'"
14
CBS
"We were going around a circle in percussion camp introducing ourselves, and our teacher said, 'Hello everyone, my name is so-and-so and I have shit my pants as an adult.'"
15
Amir Mukhtar via Getty Images
"One of my dad's students' fun fact was that his goldfish died that morning and he experimented on their corpses. He even had pictures on his phone of the removed skin and intact skeleton. He's a successful taxidermist now though, so silver linings, I guess!"
Advertisement
16
CBS
"I was teaching fifth grade, and this kid — who was as white as paper — said, 'My name is so-and-so, but you can call me LeBron.' He was obsessed with LeBron James."
17
Dobrila Vignjevic via Getty Images
"One of my elementary school kids said that he was born a dragon and became a human as he got older."
18
E! Entertainment Television
"I asked my 5-year-olds how they were feeling this morning, and one of them said, 'My dad clogged the toilet this morning, so I'm feeling frustrated.'"
Advertisement
19
NBC
"When I was in high school, I shared that I set my balls on fire and swing them around for people's entertainment. I got kicked out of class, even though the rest of my class confirmed it was true."