37 Tech Gifts That'll Make Their Lives Easier

A Fitbit Luxe if they've been saying they want to get more active in 2023

"So I needed to start building habits for a healthier lifestyle. Work out? No thanks. Eat healthy? Hard pass. Well, I’ve been using this Fitbit luxe (which looks nice on the wrist — not bulky) for about a week and a half and I’ve dedicated myself to logging food on the app, trying to get better sleep, and drinking water. Seeing a snapshot of my week and all the data was eye-opening enough as to where my problem areas were. Gave me enough motivation so far to try at least two 5–10 minute workouts a day from the Fitbit mobile app in addition to at least getting to 10K steps. I’ll say that in itself is way more than I was doing before. So far I’m very pleased and am going to stick with it! The challenges are a fun motivator as well. Battery life is also impressive; charged it for 10 minutes after I got it while I was setting it up and went a full week before charging it again — still at that point was not even a fully drained battery. And it’s waterproof with a water lock setting so I don’t have to worry about taking it off for showers or dishes." — Vanessa