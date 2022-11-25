37 Tech Gifts That'll Make Their Lives Easier

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A delightful Bitty Boomers Star Wars speaker
Promising review:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE this little guy. He's soooo tiny and surprisingly loud! I get compliments everywhere. Great gift idea for any Star Wars
buff or just in general. Great battery life and super-fast charging. Will definitely be buying more of these!" — Eliza Raif
An automatic laser toy
Promising review:
"The cats have started asking me to turn this thing on. Several times a day. They meow at me if I don't comply. The other day they tipped it over and the laser was sweeping across the ceiling. The orange cat was attempting parkour to try to get the ceiling red dot thingie. The other cat makes cooing noises as he chases the dot around the living room. He has never made cooing noises before. This has given them hours upon hours of entertainment and exercise...so I am quite pleased with the purchase." — Andrea Huckaba Rome
A third-generation Echo Dot to basically act as their personal assistant
Promising review:
"I absolutely love it! Bought to use as a radio/ambient noise device as I fall asleep, but now realize the capabilities FAR exceeded what I initially purchased it for, so I also use it as an alarm clock, Bluetooth speaker for my iPad, personal assistant ('Alexa, add milk to my shopping list'), Amazon Music speaker (which I never used until buying this). The sound quality is really good, especially considering its small size and relatively budget-friendly price. I definitely recommend this to anyone, and if you’re a Prime member...WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR! Don’t even 'add to cart,' just click 'buy now' and watch your life get simpler." — Dave S
An Amazon Echo Auto
They can mount this directly on their car's air vent or on their dashboard.Promising review:
"I love using the Echo Auto, as it is a great assistant while driving. Asking Alexa to search GasBuddy for the cheapest gas nearby takes the frustration out of pulling over to look at the GasBuddy app. It works as it should, like a helpful passenger who can pull up the information you need and help you get there. Once Alexa finds the gas station, she can provide you with further details about the station or provide you with directions to the location. If I ask for directions, she seamlessly opens up my Google Maps and I’m on my way. This hands-free feature is very valuable to me, as I frequently drive in a great deal of traffic and I’m not always able to pull over to locate the information I need. She can help you locate restaurants, stores, and more. Of course, you can stream music and have her tell you jokes, but you can also listen to podcasts and create lists as you drive or wait in traffic." — Jeannie M. Bushnell
An itty-bitty Theragun Mini
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman
loves her Theragun Mini for post-workout relief:
"Exercising has been a huge boost to my mental health during quarantine, but the DOMS man — the DOMS hurt like hell!! I'm talking hurts to walk, hurts to lower myself and sit, hurts to stand up, hurts to lift things heavier than a stuffed animal, hurts to exist. I learned early on that this little gadget was suuuuuuuuper helpful in reducing my discomfort and loosening my tight, angry muscles. While jackhammering my calves and thighs is not an incredibly fun experience (TBH it hurts especially when I'm massaging already sore muscles), I know the next day I'll wake up with significantly less pain."
A pair of CozyPhones designed for kids
CozyPhones is a Virginia-based, veteran-owned family business established in 2015 that specializes in comfortable, accessible headphones for children.Promising review
: "Bought this for my 4-year-old and she absolutely loves it. The sound quality is really good, they don't seem to limit volume as I expected they would, just in case she accidentally turned the volume all the way up (pretty loud with the volume maxed on her tablet) but she knows to keep the volume out of the 'red,' so it works out. They are very comfortable my daughter says, easy to put on and I haven't had any complaints regarding the speakers moving inside the headband as other people mentioned. They seem to stay in place once I adjusted it. Overall I really like them and they are adorable as well." — Amber Lynn
A portable charger for your workaholic friend who is constantly on the go
This has two USB ports to charge two devices at a time, and it is compatible with pretty much any device, including an iPhone 14.Promising review:
"This is a really nice battery pack for my iPhone XR. It charges pretty quickly and keeps my phone going all day without fail. I just returned from 12 days overseas and never did I run this battery out. I charged it to full each night and it was so convenient to just plug my phone into it during the day and recharge. It's not super slim but it is easy to handle and I use the short cord and just carry them as a pair. I would recommend to anyone who wants a good portable charger at a good price." — Kelly H
A reliable wireless charging pad
This little charging pad can charge deep breath: the iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, and 8 Plus; AirPods; and the Galaxy S20, S10, S9, S8, and Note 10, 9, and 8.Promising review:
"I gave up on wireless charging years ago. Not reliable and super slow. This one seems to charge my Mophie battery case faster than being plugged directly into the charger. How does that work? As long as you know where to place your phone it seems to charge fine. And the blue light is nice to show its charging. But for the price you can't go wrong. You could easily make something to hold this and your phone if you really wanted to. Long as you place it in the middle though it really is fine." — DJK
A robot vacuum
Promising review:
"Wow...worth the money!!!! Thanks to my mom, ever since I got my Eufy vacuum robot, I was in LOVE!!!! It did an amazing job keeping the house clean. Honestly, I was so impressed with the vacuum. You would think my house was clean, but when I used the vacuum on the house, it picked up so much dirt and junk, it was incredible. What was so astounding about Eufy was it was so quiet and yet the suctioning power was impressive." — YKR
A therapy lamp
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first regarding light therapy in general. However, living in New England and having such dim and cloudy weather I was willing to give it a try. The portable happy light from Verilux is wonderful! I got it and immediately started using it at home. I liked it so much that I brought it to work and am starting to use it there. I may even get a second one to have at both places. I am a very pleased customer!" — Scott P.
A PhoneSoap smartphone sanitizer and universal charger
Promising review:
"What a perfect gadget for getting your phone clean. After touching who knows what while commuting to work and it being that time of year everyone around you gets sick, this comes in handy. After the first use, it looked great and then I wiped it down with the sponge that came with it. I feel so much better about using my phone now." — Crystal
An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter for the globetrotter on your list
You can even pair two sets of headphones at once to the AirFly!Promising review:
"Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" — Ryan Malloy
A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite
Promising review:
"I will start by saying this is my fifth Kindle, so I’ve been using Kindles for many years. I can honestly say this is now my favorite ever. Loving the larger screen. I never noticed much difference from my previous Kindle editions before until this one. More text fitting into the larger screen is great for larger fonts. Also, love the faster page turns. This was something I noticed immediately after turning it on. The Kindle just works faster on page turns and this makes a big difference for me. The screen color is great. As you can see the color of the new Kindle 11th generation seems less white. At first, I thought I would not like this, but I find this color is easier on my eyes. You can also adjust the automatic warmth color. I love this so much especially when I’m reading at night. USB-C charging is fast. I can’t tell on the battery life yet but it charges a lot faster than my previous Kindles." — Lorena Frith
A Fire HD 10 tablet
Promising review:
"This device cost a fraction of those silly iPads and does just as much. The display is vibrant, the audio is great, and it was fantastically easy to set up. I'm really happy with this device. And I can control my Ring cameras with it. Prime videos, music. Love it. Skyping with my brother in the Philippines was crystal clear." — Karen
A pair of Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds great for workouts
Here's a part of BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma McAnaw
's review for these splurge-worthy babies:
"These Beats headphones have been a real game changer for me. The sound quality is SO MUCH better than my cheap headphones, which has actually really improved my experience while working out. I find it easier to stay motivated now that my music is *crystal clear* (and I can't hear myself wheezing). They can hold a charge for a pretty long time, as long you always store them in their charging case. I usually use them for a full work day without needing to recharge them. Plus, they're really comfy in my ears and never fall out, thanks to their clever hook design (if you have comfort issues with Apple headphones, these will probably feel better)!"
A smart Tile tracker they can attach to their wallet or keys
The starter pack comes with two Mates, one Slim, and one Sticker.Promising review:
"I'm constantly misplacing my wallet, and then panicking. This completely alleviates that stress. It's extremely easy to set up and use. It shows me where my wallet is on a map. And if I'm close by and still can't find it, I can press a button on the app, which causes it to make an audible beep." — Meeshee
A Fitbit Luxe if they've been saying they want to get more active in 2023
Promising review:
"So I needed to start building habits for a healthier lifestyle. Work out? No thanks. Eat healthy? Hard pass. Well, I’ve been using this Fitbit luxe (which looks nice on the wrist — not bulky) for about a week and a half and I’ve dedicated myself to logging food on the app, trying to get better sleep, and drinking water. Seeing a snapshot of my week and all the data was eye-opening enough as to where my problem areas were. Gave me enough motivation so far to try at least two 5–10 minute workouts a day from the Fitbit mobile app in addition to at least getting to 10K steps. I’ll say that in itself is way more than I was doing before. So far I’m very pleased and am going to stick with it! The challenges are a fun motivator as well. Battery life is also impressive; charged it for 10 minutes after I got it while I was setting it up and went a full week before charging it again — still at that point was not even a fully drained battery. And it’s waterproof with a water lock setting so I don’t have to worry about taking it off for showers or dishes." — Vanessa
A rechargeable electric lighter so they'll never have to worry about finding matches (or burning themselves with said matches) whenever they want to light a candle.
BuzzFeed Shopping team member Heather Braga
loves this! Here's what she has to say:
"I'm obsessed with candles, so it was a no-brainer for my husband to gift me this surprisingly super fun gadget for Christmas. It's really simple to use and charge, and it really works! If you're someone who gets a thrill from RAW POWER this is sort of the product for you. No, it's not a super-intense gadget, relax, pyromaniacs, but it does buzz and produce a burst of electricity that I personally find exciting. AND I'll never have to buy another lighter again! Stop burning your fingers on matches and pick up one of these bad boys."
A Rocketbook reusable 32-page smart notebook
Promising review:
"This is a great product and a great idea. I am someone who has a lot of notebooks and journals; I like to write everything down so I remember it. I have wasted countless Post-it Notes writing to-do lists and this little notebook not only helps me preserve my beloved Post-its, it's great for the environment as I'm reusing the same pages instead of tearing them out and starting with a brand-new page or notebook. I wish I had known about this when I was going to college, how much time and money it would have saved me. I love the fact that you can just scan each page and send it to a specific place that you have designated. Way to go, Rocketbook! You are my new favorite thing! I literally show as many people as I can about this." — Natasha
A Furbo treat-dispensing pet camera
Promising review:
"This is probably the neatest, coolest, most helpful device I've ever bought! I need to see what my devil dog is doing when I leave and try to stop him from destroying the house! Not only does it follow your dog, but you can also talk to them, give them a treat and see what happens at night! The only thing negative thing I can say about it so far is the treats have to be a certain size and need to be round. Mine are oblong shaped and get stuck every so often, so I'll have to get small round treats." — Karen Wilson
A Petcube pet-monitoring camera
Petcube is a California-based small business established in 2012 that specializes in interactive HD pet camera products.Promising review:
"Honestly, I've only had this camera for three weeks but I already feel like I have gotten my money's worth. It's easy to setup and the app's user interface is really easy. I use this to monitor my new puppy when I am working from home in my study or sleeping in my bedroom. I essentially use it as a baby monitor so I know when she wakes up to take her out to get her used to potty-training. I use it when I am not home to check on her. The night vision is also really clear." — Maleeha
A palm-sized video projector
This tiny projector comes with HDMI and Micro USB cables to connect to a camera, laptop, etc. and can connect to your phone wirelessly via Airplay and Miracast. It has built-in speakers and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 2.55 hours. Multiple reviewers
also use this projector for cookie decorating with great results! Promising review:
"As you can see, this little lightweight projector fits in the palm of my hand, making it super simple to take with you anywhere — in your purse, backpack, briefcase, or anything. It is great for home or office use. Ours is the highlight of our camping trips. Throw a sheet up and instant movie time. Has built-in speaker and can produce images to 150". Never a boring or dull moment with this item. Simple plug-and-play, and the picture quality is amazing." — AuDeL
A coffee warmer so their morning java can stay nice and toasty
Promising review:
"I had gone through two other coffee warmers in a month, both of which got raving reviews on Amazon but barely kept coffee warm for 30 minutes. So I decided to splurge on this more expensive one. BEST DECISION EVER! Not only does it keep your coffee warm, it keeps it HOT on the highest setting. It does an excellent job at keeping your coffee hot for as long as you want, PLUS it is super easy to turn on and off. When you turn it off, it displays the lowest hot-setting light to show you the plate is still hot so no unsuspecting burns. This is hands down the best option on the market." — Elizabeth Harris
A super-quiet, lightweight, portable electric pet nail trimmer
Rexipets is a Utah-based small business that specializes in products for easier, safer pet grooming. Promising review
: "
).Get iworks very well for my golden retriever and husky. Both are very big dogs and scared of getting their nails trimmed. The Rexipets grinder is quiet and easy to use. I expected the battery to die and need charging after one dog, but I was able to trim them both. The great features allow me to be comfortable when taking care of my pets and that puts them at ease as well. I highly recommend!" — Robert
An Amazon 4K Fire TV stick
Promising review:
"The Fire Stick has certainly come a long way. The tactile feeling on the remote is perfect, voice commands work well, and the 'Live TV' button blends seamlessly where I get a feeling that I'm actually a cable subscriber. I love this thing so much, that I doubt I'll ever get a smart-TV. Amazon has come so far with this." — Kris Spade
A universal remote attachment
Promising review:
"This is a great little accessory for your Amazon remote. I was tired of always getting my TV controller out to change the volume or input or turn the TV on or off, but this little addition does it all and attaches right to the fire TV remote." — TDS
A Tushy bidet
Tushy offers a 60-day risk-free guarantee, and for every bidet sold, the company helps fund the build-out of clean toilets for the urban and rural poor.Promising review:
"I've had my Tushy for about two months now, and I love it. It's way better than toilet paper. Also, it's great when you're on your period and have a heavy flow. It does take some trial and error to get the angle. It also takes some getting used to because your butt gets really wet. I had no plumbing knowledge, but it wasn't too hard to install. Just make sure you really tighten the hose!" — Shannah T.
An Anker "PowerPort Cube" USB power strip
It has overload protection and a fire-retardant casing, and many reviewers say it's great for travel!Promising review:
"So I bought this because we have an extension cord by our couch full of chargers. Sometimes I want to plug in my laptop there and watch TV while I do some work but have to sacrifice charging something else to charge it. Bought this to fix that problem. I can plug in my phone, my boyfriend's phone, and my iPad or whatever and have three extra outlets and it looks clean and not like a mess. I also mounted it under the coffee table so it’s not an eyesore on the floor. It’s hidden away. I love that. Also, can we talk about how fast it charges things? My phone charges in half the time. If I need to charge my phone before leaving and I’m in a rush, I plug it into this and I’m usually pretty set. Great purchase. I’m glad I found it." — Sarah K. Jenkins
A Wi-Fi-connected smartplug
Promising review:
"I bought some other smart plugs last year and tried to use them for turning on lamps in my kids' rooms, but they were never very reliable, so they only worked sometimes. It was frustrating and I eventually just unplugged them. When I saw these by Amazon, I tried them and the setup was super easy and I haven't had any issues with them not working! Since this was already synced to my account, setup was as easy as plugging it in and pressing the ON button on the side of the plug. It connected instantly with my Wi-Fi network and all I had to do was rename the plug in my Alexa app. I would definitely recommend these over any off-brand if you're looking to use them with Alexa." — D Kerr
A voice- or phone-controlled Nest thermostat
Promising review:
"I've never had a smart thermostat before, so I have nothing to compare it to. But this Nest device is amazing. Even better, the installation instructions are CLEAR and EASY to understand! There are interactive pictures and a text-based set of instructions online that take you through each step, and troubleshoot along the way. The thermostat works with my Google Mini and of course the Nest app. You can program what times you want the house to be at which temp and it will either start heating/cooling at that time, or you can set it to start before then, so it's nice and comfy when you get home. It has features for dealing with humidity and can even learn your temp preferences and adjust accordingly." — L Williams
A portable mini Crock-Pot
It has a 20-ounce capacity, a dishwasher-safe removable container, and a spill-proof lid.Promising review:
"Love this food warmer. I use it for lunch and dinner at work every day. I meal prep by freezing big batches of food in small freezer bags and place them inside of coffee mugs so the food is in a shape that will fit in the Crock-Pot. I let the food cook from frozen for about two hours and it comes out perfectly." — Karen w.
A sound machine that'll drown out the chatter of their rowdy neighbors
You can choose from 30 different sound options, and it's also compatible with speakers and headphones! Promising review
: "We've had a few different sleep machines over the years and this is by far the best we've had. It has great features, like turning off the display lights and saving the volume setting, but I think the sound quality and recordings are the best reasons to buy this machine. The sound really fills the area and even sounds 'separated,' like the birds almost sound like they're coming from a different part of the room. There are plenty of sounds to choose from. I like the feature of being able to add more elements to the same sound with the 'richness' feature. For example, you can have a meadow sound with soft wind and crickets or you can juice it up with birds added and a stronger wind. It gives you more options with essentially the same basic sound. Highly recommended if you're looking for a high-quality machine!" — Bryan Gardiner
A portable monitor
Promising review:
"I bought this so I can work from home in the pandemic, as I have three screens at work and only a laptop at home. Best decision ever! This product, packaging, and the easy instructions are the greatest! So happy with my purchase. My sister thought it was so amazing that she bought one too and thanked me a lot for suggesting it! Great product!" — Crystal Emerald Green
A toilet night-light that's motion activated
This LED toilet light has 16 colors that can work on a rotation or as a solid color.Promising review:
"This seemingly silly little gadget has turned out to be great! The light level (brightness) can be dimmed down if desired, and the color can be set to whatever you want, but the bottom line is that you don't need to turn on a bright overhead light (which wakes me up and makes me angry, not a good combination) when you need to go into the bathroom at night. Cleaning it is a breeze, too; what seems like it's going to be a problem...isn't. I can't recommend this toilet night light highly enough, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. Could be on the gift list this December." — Lee R. Gurr
A Wi-Fi extender to widen their coverage across their entire home
Promising review:
"This is a great product. We live in an old farmhouse and even though we have the fastest and highest internet service, we just couldn't get the signal throughout the entire house, or even our upstairs. But once we plugged in this range extender, we now have our 5G throughout the entire house and even the garage! It was super easy to install. No hassles. Easy to follow instructions." — Jennifer
A futuristic digital clock
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this clock, the numbers are big so you can see it across the room yet the clock itself is small enough to fit on the shelf and not look too gaudy. It will also make a great Christmas gift, I definitely recommend this product." — Roxanne C.
A Bartesian premium cocktail and margarita machine
This is a seriously great gift for any cocktail enthusiasts out there! The cocktail capsules are crafted by professional mixologists, so you'll get a high-quality, great-tasting drink every time. Five premium glass bottles are included to hold the whiskey, tequila, vodka, rum, and gin of your choosing, and you can swap them in to attach to the machine depending on what recipe you're making. The machine also performs an automatic cleaning cycle after every cocktail made so future cocktails are never contaminated. Promising review:
"Full disclosure, I own a bar. Keeping all the mixers on hand and fresh to make this variety of drinks is a tall order. We often are out of one mixer ingredient due to the product expiring. The convenience of having this at home with all the flavors premixed is hard to beat. The drinks are surprisingly tasty and well-balanced cocktails. Initially, we were worried that they might be too sweet, an issue that plagues most off-the-shelf premixed ‘cocktail mixes.’ These are not too sweet. The variety is great and they are dead simple to use. Very pleased. This will be a hot-ticket gift item this holiday season." — OkieDoc