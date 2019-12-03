We all have a friend who...needs a little help. Maybe they always double-book brunch or they’re trying to find a new way to get back on track. They want to improve, but they don’t know where to start.

So, why not bring a sense of order to their day-to-day with a subtle, yet thoughtful gift?

That’s why we partnered with Amazon Echo to curate the tech gifts that can help manage modern life. Picture each gift as a lighthouse in the middle of the storm that is adulting in the year 2019. They’ll thank you for helping them find land, metaphorically speaking.

___

From Amazon Echo:

So many gifts, so little time. This year, let Amazon Echo help you find the best gifts for everyone on your list. Every item in these gift guides is rated 4 stars or above, which means there’s something for everybody to love. (Even better? Select items are Alexa enabled.) With Amazon, you can learn how to make your holidays even better this year, just by asking Alexa .