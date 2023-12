A highly rated remote control page turner for Kindles and iPads

Reading on Kindles and iPads is great (did you ever think you’d be able to access hundreds of titles on something weighing less than a pound?). The only downside is having to tap, tap and swipe at the screen when it’s time to turn the page.This remote control solves this issue so each page can be turned easily and conveniently. It may sound simple, but trust me when I say it’s actually quite impactful: Tons of reviewers testify to this tiny gadget being a true game-changer. (Think about it — they won't have to take their hands out of a cozy blanket to keep reading or have to touch a screen when their hands are dirty.) Once your loved one tries this gift out, they'll never want to go back.