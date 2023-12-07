Amazon

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi mini plugs

These handy and surprisingly affordable Kasa smart plugs are a favorite among HuffPost editors. They allow users to turn home electronics on and off from anywhere, so your giftee will never have to waste money on their electric bill after forgetting to turn off their fan or lamp again.



An added perk? By being able to turn lights off and on while they're gone, they can make it look like someone is home even while they're on vacation. That's just smart.