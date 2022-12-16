Twitter suddenly suspended a host of the nation’s preeminent tech journalists on Thursday, many of whom have reported about billionaire Elon Musk’s chaotic leadership at the social media giant in recent weeks.

Aaron Rupar told NBC’s Ben Collins he had “no idea” why the suspension happened. Other suspensions rolled in later in the evening, including for political commentator Keith Olbermann, Tony Webster, an independent journalist, and Micah Lee, a reporter for The Intercept.

Journalists who cover Elon Musk have been suspended on Twitter tonight: @Donie O'Sullivan from CNN, Aaron Rupar and the Washington Post's @drewharwell.



Rupar tells me he has "no idea" why it happened. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 16, 2022

A message on the accounts simply says they have been suspended for violating Twitter’s rules.

Musk, who has declared himself a “free speech absolutist” in the past, alluded later Thursday that the journalists were suspended temporarily for sharing his “real-time location and endangering my family.” He later claimed those banned had effectively posted “assassination coordinates” in their reporting about the @ElonJet twitter account.

Musk shared a poll asking his 121 million followers if the accounts should be unsuspended immediately or after a seven-day ban.

“7 day suspension for doxxing,” Musk wrote. “Some time away from Twitter is good for the soul.”

In a Twitter Spaces late Thursday night, Musk attempted to defend the company’s actions when several other journalists noted those who were banned hadn’t shared his location but were reporting on the @ElonJet account that had itself been suspended.

“Everyone on this call would not like that if it were done to them,” Musk said before departing the discussion after a few minutes. “There’s not going to be any distinction in the future between journalists and regular people. You’re not special because you’re a journalist.”

Mac, writing from a secondary account on Twitter, said he was given “no warning” before the suspension and has not been contacted in any way by the company.

“I report on Twitter, Elon Musk and his companies,” Mac wrote. “And I will continue to do so.”

Some folks have asked so will try to answer here:

-This is the notification on my account.

-I was given no warning.

-I have no email or communication from the company about the reason for suspension.

-I report on Twitter, Elon Musk and his companies. And I will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/Fz14nStH7U — Silenced Ryan Mac (@MacSilenced) December 16, 2022

Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, told the Verge the company wouldn’t comment on any specific suspensions but did say “we will suspend any accounts that violate our privacy policies and put other users at risk.”

“We don’t make exceptions to this policy for journalists or any other accounts,” Irwin said, pointing to Twitter’s updated policy of sharing “live location information.”

Twitter has already been drastically reshaped since Musk formally took ownership of the company in October. He has disbanded teams that address hate speech and civil rights abuses and demanded that the company update policies on the fly to target accounts and critics that irk him.