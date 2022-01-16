32 Tech Products That'll Do Basically Everything For You

And a light bulb that can change colors with the simple press of a button on your phone. You can also use the app to dim the lights and turn them on and off, so you basically never have to touch a lamp ever again.

Promising review: "I decided to try out this pack of bulbs because of the multi color feature, and I was not disappointed. They work well, have many color options to choose from, and the convenience of use over Wi-Fi is great.My friend and I each share devices with each other in case we need the other person to turn our lights on or off for us when we aren't home, and even the remote sharing works wonderfully. I wish I could attest to how long they last, but so far with nearly one year on the first bulb, I see no issues." —EvP

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.54 (also available in a pack of six).




