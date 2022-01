32 Tech Products That'll Do Basically Everything For You

An easy way to add Alexa capabilities to your car. It's designed to be able to hear you over your air conditioner and music, so you'll never have to pause your playlist to ask Alexa to make a phone call or pull up Google Maps.

"I love using the Echo Auto, as it is a great assistant while driving. Asking Alexa to search GasBuddy for the cheapest gas nearby takes the frustration out of pulling over to look at the GasBuddy app.Once Alexa finds the gas station, she can provide you with further details about the station or provide you with directions to the location. If I ask for directions, she seamlessly opens up my Google Maps and I’m on my way. This hands-free feature is very valuable to me, as I frequently drive in a great deal of traffic and I’m not always able to pull over to locate the information I need. She can help you locate restaurants, stores, and more. Of course, you can stream music and have her tell you jokes, but you can also listen to podcasts and create lists as you drive or wait in traffic." — Jeannie M. Bushnell