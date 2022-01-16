32 Tech Products That'll Do Basically Everything For You
Swap out your regular toaster for a smart one.
Daniel Boan— Buzzfeed Shopping
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A voice-controlled microwave so you can shout, "Alexa, microwave for two minutes" and truly feel like you're living in the future.
Amazon
Promising review: "Although the Alexa integration seemed a little gimmicky at first, I quickly changed my mind after realizing how simple it was to use. Traditional microwaves have a million features, but honestly, do you even know how to use half of them? Gone are the days of pushing a button and looking at cryptic abbreviated text on the numerical LED screen, wondering what input it is expecting.The 0.7 cu. ft. cooking volume is on the smaller side for microwaves, but it's perfectly appropriate for a dinner plate or cup of coffee, and doesn't use a ton of counter space." —RainNW
A gorgeous water bottle that keeps track of your daily water intake and glows when you're running behind on your hydration goals — because we could all use some help being a little less thirsty.
Amazon
Promising review: "Our family has a number of reusable water bottles from different brands, but this is by far our newest favorite! After my wife saw me use my water bottle just for a few days, she had to have one and we ordered her one as well. The simplicity with which this water bottle tracks your water intake is perfect. You don't have to even think about it — just fill up, drink, refill, repeat." —James77
Get it from Amazon starting at $47.96 (available in four colors).
3
A touchscreen toaster to replace the crusty one you've had in the kitchen for longer than you'd like to admit.
Revolution Cooking
It heats much faster than a traditional unit and has a touchscreen that lets you choose your preferred level of crispiness. This is the future carb connoisseurs want. Promising review: "I have to say, this toaster was well worth the investment. This one beat my old toaster by a mile in terms of how fast it toasts, and it adjusts easily and well to waffles and bagels. The toaster has a fantastic digital display too. I love the 10-second countdown feature so I can get my butter in place and slather it one while the toast is hot. The design is sleek and elegant, and my favorite surprise is the analog clock display. This makes my old toaster obsolete (it's now collecting dust in the bottom cupboard)." —Rob
Promising review: "I love it, Lay in bed in the morning yelling, 'Alexa, turn on my coffee' and she listens to me and does as I say. Life doesn't get much better than that. No more waiting for my coffee to brew. Done by the time I get to the kitchen." —Lee Yarbrough
A smart Wi-Fi-enabled air fryer so you can schedule meals up to four hours in advance.
Amazon
And it knows exactly when your fried goodies are ready. Promising review: "This size is good. The basket is detachable, so it is easy to clean. I have made chicken thighs, sweet potato fries, and I want to try more recipes. I love this air fryer!" —Kai
Promising review: "I cook tons of stuff with this since I have discovered sous vide. I’ve taken it to friends' houses for events or dinners to show them how it works and everyone is always amazed at how juicy and delicious everything is. I consider myself a great cook and this is just another tool in the arsenal." —Sean
An electric gooseneck kettle — it can get your water to the exact temperature you prefer and keep it there for 60 minutes, which is perfect if you take your coffee way too seriously, as you should.
Amazon
Promising review: "We have been using a gooseneck stove top kettle for a few years for pour over and wanted more control over the water temp (I’d often forget I put the kettle on and start multitasking). This heats the water so quickly, which is great in the morning. And the hold feature is my best friend for when I’m multitasking. I’m able to pour over my coffee when it is convenient and not have to worry about taking it off he stove top immediately like I did before." —Aunt Lindsey
Get it from Amazon starting at $143.10 (available in seven colors and bluetooth-enabled models).
8
A well-loved robotic vacuum over 36,000 Amazon reviewers have raved about. You can schedule cleaning times right from the included remote — and your guests will have no idea your new maid is actually a robot.
Promising review: "I've been in the market for a robovac for quite some time, and, after a recent back surgery, vacuuming manually wasn't easy. I purchased this vacuum and have been very pleased with it. Its slim design gets under the dressers, beds, other furniture, and all the tight spaces that I couldn't get to with an upright vacuum cleaner. This makes a very low sound while in use, and honestly, I don't even realize it's operating, as the sound is pleasant (not loud at all)." —Teach3
Get it from Amazon starting at $154.99 (available in two colors).
9
And a robotic mop, because yes, that's a thing now! You can finally wave goodbye to that bulky old-school bucket and mop, or stop fooling yourself into thinking those wet floor sweepers actually do anything.
Amazon
Promising review: "It’s really hard keeping my house clean between a 7 year old, husband and three dogs. So after getting a vacuum robot and how wonderful that was, I decided I should get one to mop. I hate mopping. And this little guy saved my life. I let it charge for about an hour or so to get a full charge then let it clean my hall, kitchen and dining area. It did amazing. I can’t really complain because this little thing just made my life easier." —Loren
Promising review: "This is literally exactly what I was looking for, but better! I wanted something that would automatically press the button to unlock the downstairs door from my phone (so that I wouldn't have to sprint like a madman to the other end of the house to hit it) and this does the trick exactly. Not only can I buzz open the downstairs door from inside, but ALSO from outside, eliminating the need to mess with keys. This device is genius. Pure genius." —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in two colors).
11
An alarm clock with a wireless charging pad on top so you'll always have a reminder to charge your phone before you hit the hay.
Amazon
Promising review: "I've been looking for a bedroom clock so I don't have to pick up my phone every time I want to know the time. I wanted something a little different and this wooden clock fit the bill. Not only does it clearly display the time (I leave mine on the lowest of the five brightnesses), it charges my iPhone 8 phone, and looks like a piece of neatly cut and finished wood rather than a plastic alarm clock. Plus my phone is easy to find since it's charging right on top of the clock." —David
Get it from Amazon starting at $29.98 (available in four colors).
12
A garage door opener that lets you open and close your garage door from your phone and set a customized schedule. It's also perfect for those "Wait, did I close the garage door?!" moments of panic.
Amazon
Promising review: "The package arrived on time and it only took 15 minutes to install. It actually lets you open and close the garage from your phone and it shows how long the door is open or closed. I was also able to connect it to my Nest camera and my Xfinity system, so that was a bonus. Works great and does what it says." —Snail
Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (also available in various bundles).
13
A smart thermostat you can control from literally anywhere. It can also actually detect when you leave the house and adjust the temperature accordingly to help save you some coin.
Amazon
Promising review: "Within about two weeks of installation, this thermostat has already saved me big! I got a notice from it stating that my furnace had turned off unexpectedly many times and that I should check the unit for function. When I checked the furnace, I found that the previous owner of my house (purchased home in summer 2020 and had not used the heat until now) had never bothered to change the filter on the unit. This was causing a major airflow issue that could easily have caused premature furnace failure if left unattended. Thanks to the warning from this thermostat, I was able to fix the problem for the price of a new filter. Highly recommended!" —Mitch
Get it from Amazon starting at $98 (available in four colors and various bundles).
14
A dual-port USB power brick that also doubles as a portable charger, so you'll basically have no excuse for having a low battery.
Amazon
Promising review: "At first I was a bit skeptical that a charger like this would really have the power capacity to charge my iPhone 11 and/or my iPad. It made me a believer after the first couple of days of charging on a trip out of the US. It charges our phones very quickly and can charge two iPhone 11s twice before it needs any additional charge. It can power a device while it is plugged into the wall charging itself too! This would be a great gift for anyone that travels frequently or as an emergency charger." —Dewayne R. Blair
Get it from Amazon starting at $29.99 (available in three colors).
15
A stationary vacuum to automatically suck up any dirt and debris you sweep toward it. It's like the reliability of an old-school broom combined with the convenience of a robotic vacuum.
Promising review: "The Eye-Vac is awesome. My cat and dog keep my hardwoods so furred-up that I think I still have carpet sometimes. The ever present fur clouds demand constant sweeping, pulling it off the broom and scooping it up and pulling the fur off the broom again. Arghhh! Now, I just sweep it up to the Eye-Vac and poof, it's gone, broom cleaned and I'm done. A huuuge advantage is that my husband is old and can't bend to manage the dust pan business. With the Eye-Vac, he can easily sweep up to the vac and poof, gone and done. Now, I don't have to do it all the time." —Karole
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in three colors).
16
A self-watering indoor garden so you can have fresh herbs on-hand whenever you want — no green thumb required.
Promising review: "Taking up counter space comparable to a loaf of bread, this is a cool, zero-hassle product that quickly grows three small, healthy organic plants at a time. My basil seeds (that came with the smart garden) started sprouting in less than three days. It's nice to have a few plants growing in the kitchen. It’s necessary with this product to keep it in a place where the 16 hours of fairly bright daily light won’t be too disruptive." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon starting at $79.96 (available in three colors).
17
A smart thermometer that not only takes quick readings with the swipe of the forehead, but also stores all of your temperatures on the accompanying app.
Amazon
Promising review: "I have need to take my temperature several times a day. This allows me to do it easily and reliably. Just press the button and swipe it across my forehead! The thing I like is the digitization of those readings and how it shares with other programs, like Apple Health. I now have my own electronic health record with a history of my readings that I can share with my doctor. The batteries are easy to change. Finally, the unit is able to go through a lot of stress." —B. Anderson
An easy way to add Alexa capabilities to your car. It's designed to be able to hear you over your air conditioner and music, so you'll never have to pause your playlist to ask Alexa to make a phone call or pull up Google Maps.
Promising review: "I love using the Echo Auto, as it is a great assistant while driving. Asking Alexa to search GasBuddy for the cheapest gas nearby takes the frustration out of pulling over to look at the GasBuddy app. It works as it should, like a helpful passenger who can pull up the information you need and help you get there. Once Alexa finds the gas station, she can provide you with further details about the station or provide you with directions to the location. If I ask for directions, she seamlessly opens up my Google Maps and I’m on my way. This hands-free feature is very valuable to me, as I frequently drive in a great deal of traffic and I’m not always able to pull over to locate the information I need. She can help you locate restaurants, stores, and more. Of course, you can stream music and have her tell you jokes, but you can also listen to podcasts and create lists as you drive or wait in traffic." —Jeannie M. Bushnell
A tiny tracker that can help you find your phone, backpack, or anything else you attach it to. If you've ever emptied out every drawer in your home trying to find your keys only to realize they're in your hand, this is for you.
Amazon
Promising review: "I lose everything! This is the best invention ever. Anytime I can’t find my keys I just open the app and in seconds I can find my keys. The best part is a few weeks ago my keys actually fell off the little ring while I was at the mall. When I got to my car, I realized my keys were gone. I was so worried but I figured let’s see what happens. I opened my app and hoped for the best. Luckily it was in range and when I clicked the button, I heard the beeping. I jumped in my car and started following the noise until it got louder. I was able to find my keys hidden in the grass. They must have fallen off while I was walking back to my car. So yeah, I would definitely recommend." —MBMZ
A wireless charging tray you'll want to keep next to you at all times. When your smartphone, Apple Watch, or AirPods are running low on juice, simply plop them on the felt pad to easily power them up.
LomaLiving/Etsy
Promising review: "It is simple and stylish and fits in perfectly with the boho accessories on my entryway bench. Great for minimalistic design as well. And most importantly, it works-- which isn't always a given in the world of wireless chargers, in my experience. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a sleek solution to charging multiple devices at the same time." —Jennifer
Get it from LomaLiving on Etsy starting at $95 (available in two materials and various charging cord options).
21
A power strip you can control from your phone and even monitors each device's energy consumption so you can turn off any that are using too much power throughout the day. It'll cater to your lazy side and maybe even save you a few bucks on the electricity bill.
Amazon
Promising review: "With this, you're able to see total, daily, and monthly energy usage and I schedule things to turn off during the night and when we're not usually home/in that room much. A simple voice command still turns it on if it is needed during the scheduled off times. Hopefully this will lower our electric bill over time." —StephSchiff
A handbag light that doubles as a portable charger, so you can end the days of rummaging blindly through your purse for your phone only to realize it has 3% battery left.
Uncommon Goods
Promising review: "I saw this listing and it was a surprise, the perfect solution to a problem that I had never realized could be fixed. The light is powerful, and not only does it help me find things in my large totes but also has been useful for traveling. It's been used as a nightlight for bathroom visits and also as a small flashlight." —Vegas Mom
An SD and TF card reader you can connect to via USB and lightning port, which means you can plug it into your laptop and iPad Pro.
Amazon
Promising review: "I tested this device with a micro and a full-sized SD card inserted, and both my Android phone and Windows computer recognize and read files from both inserted cards at the same time. I tested moving files from one inserted SD card to the other, and the transfer speed met my expectation for a USB 3.0 device. This is a lifesaver for moving large amounts of data from one card to the other, such as moving a Nintendo Switch to a larger SD card." —Andrea and Nathan
An ever-popular but ever-useful Apple Watch, because it's time to finally give in to the smart watch craze. You can view your text messages, e-mails, fitness goals and other notifications at the flick of the wrist. Oh, and it also tells time.
Promising review: "We have Apple products in our home, but none of us had Apple Watches. I bought this for my college daughter who didn't ever really wear a watch. She was so surprised and loves it and never takes it off! And again, Apple didn't disappoint...set up was easy and usage is very intuitive." —Sandra T.
Get it from Amazon starting at $269.98 (available in two styles, two sizes, and four colors).
25
A meat thermometer that connects to your smartphone to track the temperature and give estimated cook times. It'll basically be your new live-in personal chef.
Amazon
Promising review: "The best feature for me is the cooking time estimate, which tells you how long to cook your meat and when it is ready to come out of the oven (the app will alert you!). It’s so convenient; I don’t know how I could’ve cooked before without knowing this information." —Anita Chan
An automatic pet feeder that will let you schedule up to 15 feedings a day. You can also record a greeting that plays with every meal, and I'm crying just thinking about how cute that is.
Amazon
Promising review: "I ordered this for my two cats and this feeder is exactly what i needed. The app was super easy to download and set up, plus the feeder looks modern and stylish in my kitchen. The amount of food it stores ensures we don’t have to worry about our cats going hungry if we are away." —Matthew Wright
A smart lock to provide some much-needed peace of mind when you leave the house. It works with most existing locks, so you won't have to worry about any ridiculously complicated installation.
Amazon
Promising review: "The product was easy to install, took about 15 minutes, instructions are clear and easy, well made, rugged, with easy access (magnets). We have now been using it for a month with 100% reliability. We have suffered a few power outages, bringing my home network down, but the system finds its way back online without human intervention." —Dan F.
Get it from Amazon for $129.98 (also available in various bundles).
28
A kitchen scale that connects with your phone that'll track calories while providing precise measurements.
Amazon
Promising review: "I needed a new kitchen scale after my old one died. I have a bathroom scale from this company that I love, so I figured their kitchen scale would also be good. The scale is compact, easy to read, accurate, and has the same high build quality as the bathroom scale. I love the app it pairs with because it allows me to choose my own 'auto-off' timing. My old scale would automatically turn off if I didn’t touch it every minute, which was really annoying while brewing coffee of measuring for cooking. Would definitely purchase this scale again!" —Daniel Coorsh
A Samsung UV-C sanitizer able to wirelessly charge your phone at the same time. You can also throw in your glasses, keys, AirPods, and anything else that needs a good cleaning.
Amazon
Promising review: "Great for phones, keys, watches, wallets and masks. Size is adequate for oversized phones. Phone charging function is a nice bonus, but the sanitizing cycle is ~10mins, so more practical if you want to leave to charge overnight." —Cat
A Ring Video Doorbell so you can see who's at the door without actually going to the door. It can also keep an eye on all those packages you've been ordering and protect you from pesky porch pirates.
Amazon
Promising review: "If you are away a lot, or in our case, a second home, this doorbell is almost required. Anyone that walks up to your door, be it the Amazon delivery person or someone casing your house, you will see them CLEARLY. And you can even talk to them if you want to. The app on your phone alerts you when someone has approached, and it records it. When you're several hundred miles away, this is invaluable." —Mrs. Robinson
A high-tech upgrade to the toothbrush you definitely haven't been replacing every three months. It connects to your smartphone to track brushing habits and highlight areas that need a little more love.
Amazon
Promising review: "I love this toothbrush. My dentist's office has been closed during the pandemic but this leaves my teeth squeaky clean! I used to use a Sonicare, so when i saw the price, I wasn't sure that this would work but i am so impressed. It’s way more affordable than other brands but works just as well." —lR
Get the starter kit from Amazon starting at $29.99 (available in two colors).
32
And a light bulb that can change colors with the simple press of a button on your phone. You can also use the app to dim the lights and turn them on and off, so you basically never have to touch a lamp ever again.
Promising review: "I decided to try out this pack of bulbs because of the multi color feature, and I was not disappointed. They work well, have many color options to choose from, and the convenience of use over Wi-Fi is great.My friend and I each share devices with each other in case we need the other person to turn our lights on or off for us when we aren't home, and even the remote sharing works wonderfully. I wish I could attest to how long they last, but so far with nearly one year on the first bulb, I see no issues." —EvP
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.54 (also available in a pack of six).
