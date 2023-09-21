New Ad Mocks 'Grifter' Ted Cruz For This 1 Annoying Habit

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is slammed as a “grifter” in a new attack ad.

The Lose Cruz PAC’s 50-second spot is a montage of the Donald Trump-devoted senator repeatedly promoting on television and on the stage his thrice-weekly podcast, “Verdict With Ted Cruz.”

“If you’re a grifter, you gotta grift,” Cruz says in the supercut’s final seconds.

“Ted Cruz: part-time senator, full-time grifter,” the group captioned the video, which has garnered almost 1 million views on X, formerly Twitter.

It’s unclear whether the spot will air on television. The effect that such viral videos can have on swing voters is also up in the air.

Democratic operatives in Texas launched the PAC in June, according to The Texas Tribune.

Its work will “focus on building a winning coalition of voters by exposing his dangerous extremism, his deeply unpopular positions, and the harmful consequences of his record,” the PAC said in a statement released at the time.

On its website, the PAC describes itself as a campaign “led by Texans who are laser-focused on one goal: defeating Ted Cruz.”

“Cruz represents a clear and present danger to American democracy,” it says. “His destructive brand of politics and extremism has divided our country and limited our freedoms.”

The PAC sells merchandise attacking Cruz, including stickers, t-shirts and baseball caps that mock his 2021 decision to vacation in Cancun, Mexico, instead of waiting out a brutal winter storm in his state.

Cruz has recorded 291 episodes of “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”