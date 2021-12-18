Politics

Ted Cruz Tweeted ‘Hush Child ... The Adults Are Working’ And You Know What Happened Next

The Texas Republican received a sharp reminder of his infamous Cancun holiday and other controversies.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) fired off a patronizing tweet on Friday and received a series of blunt reminders in response.

Cruz, replying to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) criticism of his slow-walking of President Joe Biden’s State Department nominees, wrote: “Hush child. The adults are working.”

Critics went to town on Cruz, recalling his fleeing on a family vacation to Cancun in February as devastating winter storms struck his home state. The historic freeze killed hundreds and left millions of Texans without power.

They also mocked his recent vital work of attacking Sesame Street character Big Bird for saying they’d received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Ted Cruz