It even has a song: “Cruz-y days, sweeping the libs away.”

“For 50 years I stood by as ‘Sesame Street’ taught our kids dangerous ideas like numbers and kindness,” said “Cruz.” But when “Big Bird told children to get vaccinated against a deadly disease, I said, ‘Enough’ and I created my own ‘Sesame Street.’”

It’s a “gated community where kids are safe from the woke government,” he explains.

Strong’s Greene shows up packing an AR-15, and explains that the episode is “brought to you by Q — not the letter, the man.”

But the “Cruz Street” version of Big Bird isn’t feeling too well after his vaccination, so resident “medical expert” Rogan (Pete Davidson) is called in.

“I used to host ‘Fear Factor,’ and now doctors fear me,” boasts “Rogan,” who suggests zinc and horse medicine for Big Bird.

For the final lesson of “Cruz Street,” the senator promises to teach kids a fantasy math showing how Donald Trump “definitely” won the election.