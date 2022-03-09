Politics

People Think There’s Something Familiar About Ted Cruz’s Airplanes Story

“Did they call him ‘sir,’ with tears in their eyes, too?” one Twitter user mocked the Texas Republican.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) met with the small group of truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates around Washington on Tuesday and told a story that many people thought sounded suspiciously similar to the type of tall tales often recalled by former President Donald Trump.

Cruz claimed: “Almost without exception, every time I’m on an airplane, either the captain or a flight attendant will come up to me, will hug me and say, ‘Thank you for fighting for us.’”

Watch the video here:

Critics were highly skeptical about Cruz’s claim.

And to many, it was reminiscent of Trump’s recollections about people becoming emotional in his presence.

