Ted Cruz May Have Just Boosted Sales For The Anti-Racist Children's Book He Attacked

“Do you agree … that babies are racist?” Cruz asked Jackson. (Jackson said she didn’t know the book and had no say over what books were taught at Georgetown Day School, the first integrated school in the nation’s capital.)

But Cruz’s efforts to smear the book, which he falsely claimed brainwashes children about a law school-level academic discipline known as critical race theory, may have had the opposite of his intended effect.

As of Tuesday night, “Antiracist Baby,” which came out two years ago, is currently one of the bestselling children’s books on Amazon in multiple categories, including the bestselling children’s book on prejudice and racism.