Ted Cruz 'Kills' Baby Yoda Meme After Sportswriter Predicts It

Sorry, the Baby Yoda meme.

The breakout character from “The Mandalorian” has also become the internet’s new obsession, inspiring memes of all sorts.

But it is possible to have too much of a good thing, as Nitz Bluv, an NBA blogger for the Athletic, warned Monday on Twitter:

“We’re one corny politician away from Baby Yoda being ruined,” Bluv wrote. “Keep that meme away from them.”

We're one corny politician away from Baby Yoda being ruined. Keep that meme away from them. — The Artist Formerly Known As Bluv (@nitzbluv) December 3, 2019

But her quite reasonable plea to the universe went unheeded when Forbes NBA contributor Duncan Smith tempted fate ... and Ted.

It’s going to be Ted Cruz and I’m furious just thinking about it — Duncan Smith - Baby Yoda’s Co-Killer (@DuncanSmithNBA) December 3, 2019

Sure enough, a few hours later, it happened. The Texas senator did sort of a meme mic drop and, in the parlance of these things, “killed” Baby Yoda. The meme, that is.

Despite killing the meme, Cruz’s tweet has been retweeted more than 8,100 times and liked more than 45,000 times.

Many people reacted with their own Star Wars-related memes and GIFs.

Some praised the senator’s Twitter shade.

Others threw “Star Wars” snark back at Cruz.

Baby Yoda is shocked and about to drop his tea pic.twitter.com/d3snipeAGT — Joe (@AKAMojoJojo) December 3, 2019

But Cruz wasn’t the only politician to embrace the Baby Yoda meme. Julián Castro joined in as well, not to kill it, but to comment on a Nate Silver tweet about the presidential race.