‘Cringe’: Ted Cruz Mocked For Super Awkward Beer Stunt On Live TV

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is so angry he can hardly sip.

Cruz ― who has been in the headlines lately for repeatedly getting duped by fake stuff he saw on the internet ― said “these idiots” want people to limit drinking to two beers a week.

“That’s their guideline!” he said.

That’s not the guideline.

In the United States, the guidelines ― which are recommendations only ― suggest adult men should limit alcoholic drinks to two or less per day, while adult women should stick to one or less per day.

Advertisement

But Cruz and others on the right are angry over comments from George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, who told the Daily Mail that those recommendations could eventually change.

“I mean, they’re not going to go up, I’m pretty sure,” he told the newspaper, noting that Canada’s guidelines currently recommend a limit of two drinks per week and said any eventual change in the United States could move more in that direction.

The guidelines won’t change until 2025 at the earliest, and even then they would remain just recommendations and nothing more.

But Cruz is so livid that he went on Newsmax to awkwardly sip a beer in protest.

“They can kiss my ass!” he said, as he and those around him all took not-quite-simultaneous sips. Newsmax host Eric Bolling said something like “mmm OK” then took his own swig of a non-alcoholic beer:

Advertisement

Cruz: If they want us to drink two beers a week, they can kiss my ass… pic.twitter.com/cu17K9yMmx — Acyn (@Acyn) August 31, 2023

Cruz also resurrected his gripes about Bud Light, which drew the wrath of conservatives earlier this year due to a partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Cruz’s critics on X ― aka Twitter ― mocked him for the awkward segment on Newsmax:

Have you ever met someone who just tries so damn hard… everything he does is cringe… everything he does is fake.



But the Senator did break some news… I had no idea Cancun just set a new limit of only two beers a week. #CancunCruz https://t.co/ixqNgbUFLf pic.twitter.com/UWnvprNJri — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) August 31, 2023

Truly the phoniest person alive https://t.co/OEqJQ8QmQK — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) August 31, 2023

this is the single most pathetic and embarrassing thing I have ever seen in my life https://t.co/rnJHnWOG7S — russ bengtson (@russbengtson) August 31, 2023

Advertisement

61% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, yet this is what this dude is outraged over? Please! https://t.co/FAHasS8h5X — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 31, 2023

I don’t drink beer and I still know I’d look less awkward than this if I downed one. https://t.co/QVnvaVwN07 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 31, 2023

Truly genuine and totally not phony blue-collar energy here https://t.co/LDGz0m7XM0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 31, 2023

The disingenuous nature of this shit is exhausting. Maybe a recommendation comes saying you should drink no more than two beers per week.



So what?



You'll still have the choice of drinking more (or less). https://t.co/RPm1YGkPvI — Adam Green (@theAdamGreen) August 31, 2023

This is the corniest shit I’ve ever seen.



Priceton grad Ted Cruz tries to look like a tough guy about a fake story—dropping a “kiss my ass” and taking a sip of beer in unison with his tough guy “friends.” pic.twitter.com/6WlDfS9sjf — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 31, 2023

Advertisement

On the right, the whole point is to scare the fuck out of your audience. I used to do some of this. The whole point is to spread fear. Brown people are coming to your neighborhood to commit crimes, and the government is gonna limit the amount of beer you can drink. Fear sells. https://t.co/MgoD0TOE0l — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 31, 2023

If the Surgeon General came out and recommended that people not punch themselves in the nuts as hard as they could I'm convinced that half the country would immediately start punching themselves in the nuts. https://t.co/sEJqOAkqJM — Hutch (@hutchinson) August 31, 2023

“I have an unopened beer - which is my understanding of how beer is served in very regular bars like this one - which, I assure you, I enjoy frequenting very much with other very regular men like me.” https://t.co/nKm6IkHMJf — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) August 31, 2023

Ivy league elitist with kids in private school, who kisses the butt of a man who mocked his wife, went to Cancun during a national emergency in his state. https://t.co/4X20aNRvGx — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 31, 2023

How exhausting it must be to constantly keep the maga cult outraged https://t.co/ERgW2Myh7C — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) August 31, 2023

Advertisement

Senator Cruz i applaud your attempt to look tough through the worlds saddest performative beer sip but I’m afraid the horrific voice crack halfway through this video may have ruined your attempted image https://t.co/MZe4Uuo6gK — Cant stop putting bionicle pieces in my mouth (@doulbedoink) August 31, 2023