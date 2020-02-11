Ted Cruz Inadvertently Creates Very Effective Bernie Sanders Campaign Ad

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is turning out to be a very effective campaigner ― for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), that is.
The Texas Republican may have inadvertently made the case for a Sanders presidency on the latest episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”
It happened when the senator attempted to claim without evidence that if Sanders were elected, conservative podcasts such as his own would be censored.
“As bad as [Big Tech is] now, in a Democratic administration, in a Bernie Sanders administration, they would — I am not exaggerating when I say this podcast could very well be off the air,” Cruz said.
Turns out, that could be a selling point based on the cheeky reactions of Twitter users.
Of course, some “killjoys” had to point out just how ludicrous Cruz’s claim was.
H/T RawStory