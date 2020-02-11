Ted Cruz Inadvertently Creates Very Effective Bernie Sanders Campaign Ad

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is turning out to be a very effective campaigner ― for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), that is.

The Texas Republican may have inadvertently made the case for a Sanders presidency on the latest episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

It happened when the senator attempted to claim without evidence that if Sanders were elected, conservative podcasts such as his own would be censored.

“As bad as [Big Tech is] now, in a Democratic administration, in a Bernie Sanders administration, they would — I am not exaggerating when I say this podcast could very well be off the air,” Cruz said.

Sen Ted Cruz warns that if Bernie Sanders is elected president, his new podcast could be forced off the air pic.twitter.com/OpHEW47H8s — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 11, 2020

Turns out, that could be a selling point based on the cheeky reactions of Twitter users.

Did Bernie pay him to say this https://t.co/J0SqJQ8Gm4 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 11, 2020

Cruz now whipping votes for Sanders.https://t.co/cutJQ6S9Ej — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) February 11, 2020

why is Cruz doing get out the vote work for Sanders??? https://t.co/aaBzaeGXCv — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 11, 2020

If Bernie's people can't cut this into an ad, he doesn't deserve the nomination. https://t.co/OT9Ve21V2M — Christopher Orr (@OrrChris) February 11, 2020

Of course, some “killjoys” had to point out just how ludicrous Cruz’s claim was.

This is so divorced from reality. "Big tech" companies are not harming conservatives. Cruz's podcast is hanging at #1. Almost all the top political podcasts are conservative hosts. The right has benefit far more from alternate media platforms "big tech" created than the left. https://t.co/GCQDB0Uxlt — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) February 11, 2020

First - Podcasts aren't "on the air." smdh. Second - how many times has Trump floated the idea of jailing reporters or suing news outlets? stop. https://t.co/aSWBGVqOoV — Brady Goodman (@bradygoodman) February 11, 2020