Ted Cruz Mercilessly Mocked For Bizarre Rant About Biden, Satan And Pat Benatar

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) tried to hit President Joe Biden with his best shot on Thursday, but got his critics all fired up instead.
Cruz attempted to explain why Biden is so invincible in the Senate, saying it’s because of loyalty from Democratic lawmakers.
But his explanation somehow involved devil costumes, the full moon, child murder and Roll Hall of Famer Pat Benatar:
Cruz may have been referring to Benatar’s 1980 track “Hell Is For Children,” which caused the song’s title to trend on Twitter.
But the lyrics aren’t about the devil claiming children, as Cruz seems to think.
It’s a song against child abuse.
Twitter turned into a battlefield for Cruz:
