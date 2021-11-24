Ted Cruz’s Latest Cancun 'Joke' Goes Down As Well As All The Rest

Sen. Ted Cruz should maybe steer clear of the Cancun jokes.
The Texas Republican was again pilloried on Tuesday for cracking yet another insensitive gag about his infamous family holiday trip to the Mexican resort.
Advertisement
Cruz responded to a tweet about California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) spending Thanksgiving with family in Mexico, while the state is in a State of Emergency, with this post:
“Cancun is much nicer than Cabo,” wrote Cruz.
Critics reminded Cruz of his own February holiday in Mexico as his state was hit by historic winter storms that killed hundreds as millions of Texans were left without power or running water.
Cruz returned home and blamed the trip on his daughters.
Advertisement