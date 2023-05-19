Ted Cruz Makes Yet Another Cancun Joke That Leaves Twitter Users Cold

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to own the libs again on Friday but likely only made armchair psychologists wonder if he secretly craves humiliation.

While in Midland, Texas, the smarmy politician tweeted a photo of himself where he jokingly referenced the time in February 2021 when he left his fellow Texans suffering record-cold temperatures and power outages to stay in sunny and warm Cancun, Mexico.

Advertisement

Cruz was criticized for his actions, and the resulting humiliation led him to fly back to Texas from Mexico almost immediately.

Since then, Cruz has tried to live down the obvious political error in weird ways: By making jokes about it.

That was the case on Friday when Cruz found a neon Cancun sign and thought it would be funny to pose next to it.

I’m in Midland, TX today, and guess what I found!#Cancun 🌴🌴 pic.twitter.com/mKEBy75xiU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 19, 2023

Advertisement

The photo was just Cruz’s latest attempt to get over the Cancun scandal by making jokes about it.

But while self-deprecating humor can benefit a politician, Cruz’s repeated attempt to make jokes about his willingness to ditch his constituents in their time of need ― and the actual jokes ― demonstrate that he still doesn’t get why the Cancun trip was terrible for him optics-wise.

For instance, in November 2021, he responded to a tweet about California Gov. Gavin Newsom vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, by tweeting back that “Cancun is much nicer than Cabo.”

The Cancun gaffe made Cruz the butt of jokes, such as when he was called out for hypocrisy after criticizing Joe Biden for taking a tropical vacation.

Twitter users tried again to explain to Cruz why his occasional Cancun references don’t have the effect he wants.

It says Cancun and looks like a dick. Perfectly on brand for @tedcruz https://t.co/tH14OXOyNs — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 19, 2023

Advertisement

“How do you do fellow Texans? Remember that time I fled to Cancun during a state crisis? That was funny, wasn’t it! My campaign team tells me it’s so damning that my best strategy is to actively embrace it as a funny joke.” https://t.co/CMcjLDselr — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) May 19, 2023

So, @SenTedCruz thinks it's funny that he abandoned his state while it was in the midst of a crisis. Hey Texas, why do you put up with this attention whore? https://t.co/OG3Rn0xmeC — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) May 19, 2023

“I fled my state during a catastrophic storm and infrastructural failure, during which hundreds of my constituents died. Isn’t that a funny story in retrospect?? Ha ha.” https://t.co/YgFZMmwydI — Ike Hajinazarian (@ikehaji) May 19, 2023

Colin Allread, a Democrat running to replace Cruz in the Senate, wasn’t impressed by the tweet.

Abandoning our state during a deadly winter storm is not a joke, but it's exactly who Ted Cruz is.



All hat, no cattle. https://t.co/N3QaAFFEMi — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) May 19, 2023

Some people had more than 200 reasons why Cruz shouldn’t joke about Cancun ― the number of Texans who died during that record cold over two years ago.

Advertisement

the joke that ted is making here is about the time that 250 of his constituents died in an ice storm https://t.co/uaTehH43hr — andy (@andyvolosky) May 19, 2023

More than 200 Texans died in that winter storm, officially, but the real death toll was much higher.



For Cruz, who abandoned suffering Texans for the Ritz in Cancun, it’s all one big joke. https://t.co/WEjh3vRf8B — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 19, 2023

But one person did express solidarity with Cruz ― even though it was obviously sarcastic.