Ted Cruz's Cancun Crisis Becomes Fodder For Hilarious Memes, Gags & Photoshops

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is getting dragged across social media and back again after abandoning his home state for a tropical vacation in Cancun in the middle of a massive crisis.

While millions were without power amid freezing temperatures and many lacked safe drinking water, Cruz took off for Mexico with his family.

First, he blamed his daughters, saying they wanted to get away since it was cold and the schools were closed.

“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said initially. He later admitted it was intended to be a family trip and he was supposed to be there “through the weekend.”

Cruz then said the trip was a mistake. His critics agreed wholeheartedly and many turned his poor decision into fodder for gags, memes and photo-editing jokes:

Ted Cruz at the Battle of the Alamo waiting for his ride to Cancun pic.twitter.com/AJoPgckXux — Jerry Jones’s Yacht Captain (@MJBIV4) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz - Senator from Texas (R):



Going to Mexico while Texans were freezing to death in some cases “may have been tone deaf”... pic.twitter.com/OJ7cpLa52Q — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 19, 2021

"We will not go quietly into the night... 'scuse me, I need to get to baggage check." #cancuncruz pic.twitter.com/QGo4eNleqI — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 18, 2021

What is Bernie thinking about Chris Christie and Ted Cruz? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JuKgfJUcQf — Melz👩🏻🇭🇳🗽🍎 🍭🍬 ☘️ 🌈 (@MelMel1082) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz's statement regarding claims he is in Cancun: pic.twitter.com/Q2pmn8zusn — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 18, 2021

Aruba, Jamaica, Ted Cruz ain't gonna take ya

Bermuda, Bahama, just freeze or ask Obama

Key Largo, Montego, baby why don't HE go

Oh Ted won't take you down to Cancun, Mexico,

HE'LL GET THERE FAST, you'll have no water flow

That's where Ted wanna go, while you're covered in snow — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 18, 2021

I have so much work to do and should go to sleep but instead I am just making Ted Cruz memes. pic.twitter.com/rqvmuhHLro — The Savanna Lady (@TheSavannaLady) February 18, 2021

“I was just trying to be a dad.” pic.twitter.com/4KLmTFK2Yx — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 19, 2021

Ted Cruz has the house to himself this weekend. Keep an eye on his Twitter faves. pic.twitter.com/XNsi51GgNE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2021