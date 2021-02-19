Ted Cruz's Cancun Crisis Becomes Fodder For Hilarious Memes, Gags & Photoshops

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is getting dragged across social media and back again after abandoning his home state for a tropical vacation in Cancun in the middle of a massive crisis.
While millions were without power amid freezing temperatures and many lacked safe drinking water, Cruz took off for Mexico with his family.
First, he blamed his daughters, saying they wanted to get away since it was cold and the schools were closed.
“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said initially. He later admitted it was intended to be a family trip and he was supposed to be there “through the weekend.”
Cruz then said the trip was a mistake. His critics agreed wholeheartedly and many turned his poor decision into fodder for gags, memes and photo-editing jokes: