Ted Cruz Slammed After Photos Show Him Flying To Cancun As Texans Freeze

While Texans struggle to keep warm amid power outages caused by historic winter weather, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was spotted Wednesday boarding a plane for Cancun with members of his family.

Photographs from multiple sources appeared to show Cruz in a mask standing in the boarding area for a United flight at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and then on the plane itself holding a passport.

Multiple outlets and reporters say they have confirmed that Cruz’s destination was Cancun. A passenger identified as “CRU, R.” was also spotted on the list of people waiting to upgrade seats for the United flight to Cancun. (The senator’s full name is Raphael Edward Cruz.)

On Thursday morning, “CRU, R.” was seen on a list of passengers awaiting the same upgrade on a flight from Cancun back to Houston. The Associated Press confirmed that Cruz was expected to return to Texas imminently.

Cruz’s office did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The Texas Republican has vacationed at the resort town in the past ― but not while people across his home state scramble for potable water and food during a pandemic that has already strapped state resources. Temperatures plunged to below zero across Texas all week, and more winter weather is currently threatening the South.

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

Internet sleuths pointed to a long list of consistencies between the images purportedly taken on the plane to Cancun and images of the senator, including a matching face mask, glasses, luggage, shoes and a ring.

The day Cruz left, nearly 3 million Texas households were still without power, although the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s grid operator, says it has now restored power to many of them.

Images posted to social media show the aftermath of pipes bursting in the extreme cold, flooding homes and businesses that are not well-equipped for it.

As freezing temperatures persist, authorities have been warning people that improvised heating with gas can have deadly consequences.

Earlier this week, a woman and girl died in Houston from carbon monoxide poisoning after sitting in a running car parked in a garage while trying to keep warm. Similar incidents have sent people to the hospital, and a grandmother and three children died in a house fire while their neighborhood was without power. Others in Texas have frozen to death outdoors.

Cruz was well-aware of the danger to his constituents and even advised them not to go out.

“If you can stay home, don’t go out on the roads. Don’t risk the ice,” he said in a radio interview on Monday. “We could see up to 100 people lose their lives this week in Texas, so don’t risk it. Keep your family safe. Just stay home and hug your kids.”

The Texas Democratic Party is now once again calling on the senator to resign.

“Ted Cruz jetting off to Mexico while Texans remain dying in the cold isn’t surprising, but it is deeply disturbing and disappointing,” party chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement on Thursday. “Cruz is emblematic of what the Texas Republican Party and its leaders have become: weak, corrupt, inept and self-serving politicians who don’t give a damn about the people they were elected to represent. They were elected by the people but have no interest or intent of doing their jobs.”

In a brief update on the statewide situation Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) did not say when all Texans could expect to see power restored. The situation has put hospitals on edge as dwindling reserves of potable water has forced doctors to transfer patients, according to the Texas Tribune.

Experts say that Texas ― which runs largely on fossil fuels ― never winterized much of its power-generating equipment, failing to plan for extreme weather that is increasingly more common due to climate change.

Unlike most states, Texas is powered almost entirely by its own power grid. The rest of the continental United States is powered by massive East Coast and West Coast grids that are subject to federal oversight.