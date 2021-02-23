Ted Cruz Calls Cancun Group Text Leaker 'Nasty': 'Just Don’t Be A**holes'

“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” he said.

Cruz later admitted that he had originally intended to stay with his family “through the weekend” but ultimately changed the flight home after seeing the widespread criticism.

Cruz told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday that he thinks the media is covering his trip to Cancun because they’re “suffering from Trump withdrawal.”

“Where they’ve attacked Trump every day for four years, they don’t know what to do so they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach,” he said.

Since returning to Texas from Mexico, Cruz has helped some constituents affected by the storm. However, his work has paled in comparison to that of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). She flew to Texas over the weekend to help people there, and she created a fundraiser for relief efforts that has so far brought in more than $5 million.