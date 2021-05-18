Ted Cruz's Cancun Joke Gets A Cool Reaction From Twitter Users

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) attempted to make a joke about his Cancun scandal earlier this year, but it turned into a self-own.

It happened Tuesday after the Republican politician responded to a tweet about cheap airfares to Cancun with one word: “Awesome!”

Cruz probably intended to make a self-deprecating joke, but it left many people cold, considering the senator ditched his fellow Texans and flew to Cancun in February when the state was experiencing power outages caused by historic winter weather.

After citizens objected to Cruz leaving them in the cold, he quickly flew back home, but not after blaming the decision to go on the trip on his daughters and, of course, the media.

But Twitter users knew Cruz deserved all the blame for Tuesday’s tweet.

The people of your state were in dire straits when you willfully abandoned them.



The fact that you are joking about it confirms that you have no regrets.



You are what you are, sir. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) May 18, 2021

A child froze to death — Mankrik’s Wife (@Marty_Shannon) May 18, 2021

My friend’s father died because his medical equipment failed. — katharine 🐈 (@katehascats) May 18, 2021

I’m sure the 151 people who died when the power grid failed (because the Greedy Republican leaders in Texas didn’t weatherize them) wouldn’t find your tweet amusing. — Dr Robin 😷 (@Robinindfw) May 18, 2021

My brother had to navigate I-20 in the ice from Colleyville to Tyler and back to rescue my 86 y/o father and his 84 y/o wife, you glassbowl. — Fully Vaccinated Mendel (@GregortheMendel) May 18, 2021

1400+ Texans were admitted to ERs with carbon monoxide poisoning but I'm glad Ted Cruz can laugh about it now https://t.co/xUrck04DUY — steven harrell (@steven_harrell) May 18, 2021

One person decided the turn the tables on the senator with another “awesome” tweet.

Cruz has previously attempted to joke about the scandal.

In February, he began his speech at the Orlando Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) by joking, “God bless CPAC. I gotta say, Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun, but it’s nice.”