Ted Cruz's Cancun Joke Gets A Cool Reaction From Twitter Users

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) attempted to make a joke about his Cancun scandal earlier this year, but it turned into a self-own.
It happened Tuesday after the Republican politician responded to a tweet about cheap airfares to Cancun with one word: “Awesome!”
Cruz probably intended to make a self-deprecating joke, but it left many people cold, considering the senator ditched his fellow Texans and flew to Cancun in February when the state was experiencing power outages caused by historic winter weather.
After citizens objected to Cruz leaving them in the cold, he quickly flew back home, but not after blaming the decision to go on the trip on his daughters and, of course, the media.
But Twitter users knew Cruz deserved all the blame for Tuesday’s tweet.
One person decided the turn the tables on the senator with another “awesome” tweet.
In February, he began his speech at the Orlando Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) by joking, “God bless CPAC. I gotta say, Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun, but it’s nice.”