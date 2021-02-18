People Can't Help But Mock Ted Cruz's Absurd Excuse For Cancun Trip

After being caught on camera at the airport on Wednesday, Cruz issued a statement on Thursday that didn’t exactly improve things. The senator acknowledged the crises that Texans are up against, before explaining that he had to go to Cancun because his daughters wanted to.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” the statement read. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”

Cruz was indeed seen Thursday flying back to Texas. However, NBC News reported that he was initially booked to return on Saturday, but changed his flight on Thursday morning.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Sen. Ted Cruz checks in for his flight at Cancun International Airport on Thursday.

Many people on Twitter did not exactly find the circumstances exonerating:

When you take a vacation while your constituents are without power or water and freezing to death that’s called a Ted Cruise. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 18, 2021

This morning I had to say “no” when my kid asked me to help him complete a puzzle because the only time I can work is when his brother is in zoom school. https://t.co/xSykjWWQlq — Aubrey Hirsch (@aubreyhirsch) February 18, 2021

well I sure have egg on my face about this Ted Cruz thing. turns out it’s his awful daughters’ fault. it’s time to hold them accountable — Ape’s Delight (@ByYourLogic) February 18, 2021

Everyone: Kevin McCarthy is the most cowardly Republican out there.



Ted Cruz: hold my Mojito — Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz trying to figure out which one of his family members to blame pic.twitter.com/TuVqqB4uA5 — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) February 18, 2021

brb gotta drop my middle schooler off at the Maldives — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) February 18, 2021

It's Blame Your Daughter At Work Day. — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) February 18, 2021