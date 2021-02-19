MeidasTouch Trolls Ted Cruz With A Damning Mock Ad For Cancun Tourism

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) won’t have to face voters again until 2024, if he chooses to seek reelection ― but he’s already facing campaign-style ads after his ill-advised trip to Cancun this week, such as this one from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch:
Another progressive PAC, Really American, also dropped a video within hours of the news breaking:
As his home state struggled with a historic crisis of freezing temperatures, widespread power outages and unsafe drinking water, Cruz and family took off for Mexico.
Cruz first blamed his daughters, saying he was just there to drop them off for a trip and return home immediately, but he later admitted it was intended to be a family getaway ― and that he had intended to be there through the weekend.