MeidasTouch Trolls Ted Cruz With A Damning Mock Ad For Cancun Tourism

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) won’t have to face voters again until 2024, if he chooses to seek reelection ― but he’s already facing campaign-style ads after his ill-advised trip to Cancun this week, such as this one from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch:

Another progressive PAC, Really American, also dropped a video within hours of the news breaking:

NEW VIDEO📽️: While millions of Texans are without power, Senator Ted Cruz abandoned them to take a vacation in Cancun. While Cruz was in the United Airlines VIP lounge, Texans were dying. Ted Cruz doesn't care about Texas families.



RT if you agree it's time to #CancelCancunCruz pic.twitter.com/dgnnkJZmdT — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 19, 2021

As his home state struggled with a historic crisis of freezing temperatures, widespread power outages and unsafe drinking water, Cruz and family took off for Mexico.

Cruz first blamed his daughters, saying he was just there to drop them off for a trip and return home immediately, but he later admitted it was intended to be a family getaway ― and that he had intended to be there through the weekend.