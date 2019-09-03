Chicago Mayor Tells Ted Cruz To 'Keep Our Name Out Of Your Mouth' About Gun Control

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a blistering response to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after he attempted to use the city as an example for why “gun control doesn’t work.”

Cruz on Monday, linking to a story on the far-right website Breitbart News about fatal gun violence in the city that took place over Labor Day Weekend, tweeted that “disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer.”

Gun control doesn’t work. Look at Chicago. Disarming law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer. Stopping violent criminals—prosecuting & getting them off the street—BEFORE they commit more violent crimes is the most effective way to reduce murder rates. Let’s protect our citizens. https://t.co/znHO31gDH2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 2, 2019

“Stopping violent criminals—prosecuting & getting them off the street—BEFORE they commit more violent crimes is the most effective way to reduce murder rates,” he added. “Let’s protect our citizens.”

In reply, Lightfoot told Cruz to “keep our name out of your mouth.”

In the same tweet, she posted a graph showing how nearly 60% of the illegal firearms that were recovered in the city between 2013 and 2016 actually came from outside Illinois.

They were, Lightfoot wrote, “mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation.”

60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth. https://t.co/yVM4JHL3xy pic.twitter.com/pr613A3dpf — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

The mayor followed up with this swipe at Cruz and the GOP:

When @tedcruz and the @gop dismiss common sense gun policies, they disrespect victims and their families, who deserve to live without pain and fear. — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

Lightfoot struck a similar harsh tone with Ivanka Trump, an adviser to and the daughter of President Donald Trump, last month after she posted an error-strewn tweet about Chicago’s gun violence.

“It’s important when we’re talking about people’s lives to actually get the facts correct, which one can easily do if you actually cared about getting it right,” Lightfoot said at the time.