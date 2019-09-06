Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has been raked over the coals for a painfully unaware tweet about climate change.
“Um, El Paso is land-locked,” Cruz wrote on Thursday in response to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s claim that his young son feared global warming would soon make their home city uninhabitable.
Cruz followed it up with this gif:
Hundreds of tweeters were quick to remind Cruz, however, that climate change does not only affect sea levels:
