Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is getting blamed for another sports loss in the Lone Star State ― and this time, he wasn’t even in attendance.
Cruz tweeted a message in support of the Dallas Cowboys, which might’ve seemed like a safe bet given that they were the heavy favorites playing at home against the Green Bay Packers going into Sunday’s NFL playoffs match:
But that’s not how things shook out as the Packers trounced the Cowboys, 48-32.
That helped feed the growing notion among Cruz’s critics on social media that he’s a jinx to the teams he loves.
He was blamed for cursing the Texas Longhorns when he turned up to support the team earlier this year as they lost their Sugar Bowl matchup against the Washington Huskies.
He has also been blamed for the Houston Astros losing last autumn in the American League Championship Series, for jinxing the Houston Rockets in the NBA playoffs in 2018 and for Texas Tech’s defeat in the NCAA finals in 2017, all with Cruz in attendance.
Last year, Cruz angrily denied that he was cursing his favorite teams, calling Rolling Stone magazine “lying hacks” for an article on he subject.
Now, some fans are taking the Cowboys’ loss out on Cruz: