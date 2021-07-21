Fox News Host Accidentally Shades Ted Cruz Right To His Face

Cruz, of course, did exactly that earlier this year: He cut and ran in the middle of one of the worst humanitarian crises in the state’s history. As Texas dealt with a crippling winter storm that left millions cold and without power, Cruz went on vacation with his family in sunny Cancun. He only returned home after being busted by some of his fellow travelers. At first, Cruz tried to blame his daughters for his lapse in judgment, but he eventually admitted that yes, it was a vacation.