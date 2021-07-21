Fox News Host Accidentally Shades Ted Cruz Right To His Face

Fox News host Harris Faulkner had an awkward moment with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Tuesday evening ― and she didn’t seem to realize it.
Faulkner attempted to slam Democratic lawmakers in Texas who left the state to prevent a quorum as part of an effort to block the passage of a GOP bill restricting voting rights.
“You have seen what I know with my relatives in Texas we don’t do,” Faulker told Cruz. “We don’t cut and run.”
Cruz, of course, did exactly that earlier this year: He cut and ran in the middle of one of the worst humanitarian crises in the state’s history. As Texas dealt with a crippling winter storm that left millions cold and without power, Cruz went on vacation with his family in sunny Cancun. He only returned home after being busted by some of his fellow travelers. At first, Cruz tried to blame his daughters for his lapse in judgment, but he eventually admitted that yes, it was a vacation.
Watch the on-air encounter between Faulkner and Cruz below: