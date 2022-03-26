'Daily Show' Torches Ted Cruz With A New Job He'd Be Brilliant At

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has a new job for Sen. Ted Cruz.

After the Texas Republican inadvertently boosted an anti-racism children’s book by slamming it during Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings, the Comedy Central show launched a spoof company in his name.

Introducing… “Cruz Missile PR.”

It’s “the only PR agency that guarantees it can get Ted Cruz to condemn your book,” comedian Michael Kosta says in a parody ad.