Ted Cruz's New Try At Dunking On 'The Daily Show' Goes Embarrassingly Awry

But the Comedy Central program ended the feud before it really got going with a retort referencing the Texas Republican’s devotion to ex-President Donald Trump. Cruz did not respond to the ding.

The barbed exchange began when Cruz took exception to a mocking comment about him from Trevor Noah on Thursday’s episode of the show.

“Trevor Noah is turning into Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction,” Cruz responded on Twitter, appearing to suggest Noah was obsessed with him. Three rabbit emojis referenced that bunny boiling scene in the hit 1987 erotic psychological thriller.

Trevor Noah is turning into Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction. 🐰🐰🐰 https://t.co/r5vDkignWy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 7, 2021

“The Daily Show” account fired back with this damning question for Cruz.

Ted, what's the best way to end this feud: by insulting your wife or your dad? https://t.co/SW4FxuEi43 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 7, 2021

It recalled Trump’s 2016 campaign insult about the appearance of Cruz’s wife and his promotion of a conspiracy theory that the senator’s father was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Cruz lost the Republican 2016 presidential nomination to Trump and went on to become one of his former rival’s staunchest allies.