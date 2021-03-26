Seth Meyers Skewers Sen. Ted Cruz: 'Dick' Without A Mask

In fact, he’s the “Steph Curry of being a giant dick; he never misses a shot,” the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” said.

This time it was Cruz’s arrogant denial of a reporter’s request on Wednesday to wear a mask while he was speaking to journalists.

“All of us have been immunized,” said Cruz as he gestured toward his colleagues.

“CDC guidance is what we’re following,” Cruz added.

Reporters haven’t been vaccinated and a quarter of the members of Congress have refused the vaccinations. Cruz was also not following guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that people who’ve been vaccinated still wear masks and practice social distancing in public.

Meyers wasn’t finished coming up with dicks; he next turned to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who was verbally slapped down in a confrontation with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Then there was the Fox News lineup.

