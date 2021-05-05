Ted Cruz's Awkward Mar-A-Lago Photo Op With Trump Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) bragged that he had a “great dinner” with former President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday night. But the moment looked more than a little awkward, and not just because of the unusual framing of the photo.
During the campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Trump called Cruz “Lyin’ Ted,” attacked his wife’s looks and implied that his father was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
“He’s a nasty guy,” Trump said of Cruz in 2016. “Nobody likes him. Nobody in Congress likes him. Nobody likes him anywhere once they get to know him.”
Cruz, for his part, described Trump as a “pathological liar” and a “sniveling coward” and didn’t endorse him during a speech at the Republican National Convention. Cruz ultimately flip-flopped and backed Trump, and has since become one of his staunchest defenders.
