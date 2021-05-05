Ted Cruz's Awkward Mar-A-Lago Photo Op With Trump Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) bragged that he had a “great dinner” with former President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday night. But the moment looked more than a little awkward, and not just because of the unusual framing of the photo.

During the campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Trump called Cruz “Lyin’ Ted,” attacked his wife’s looks and implied that his father was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“He’s a nasty guy,” Trump said of Cruz in 2016. “Nobody likes him. Nobody in Congress likes him. Nobody likes him anywhere once they get to know him.”

Cruz, for his part, described Trump as a “pathological liar” and a “sniveling coward” and didn’t endorse him during a speech at the Republican National Convention. Cruz ultimately flip-flopped and backed Trump, and has since become one of his staunchest defenders.

Twitter users had a lot of thoughts on the photo op:

siri show me literal hell https://t.co/fHlu9fH2nr — David Roberts (@drvolts) May 5, 2021

Ted even shrank his left hand to ingratiate himself with Trump https://t.co/ODea3Veg0K — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 5, 2021

"He's in great spirits" 😂 Cruz trying to put Trump in the nursing home https://t.co/q4wLdOUPKY — Charles Finch (@CharlesFinch) May 5, 2021

An entire political party continues to suck up to the election loser because they’re scared of his Twitter, which he doesn’t even have anymore. https://t.co/tB2zA9agaD — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 5, 2021

This is also my smile when I have a great dinner with a friend I respect. https://t.co/gsV74zeNwb — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) May 5, 2021

Why would Texas voters trust him to keep faith with them when he dishonors his wife & his father with a smirk on his face? https://t.co/GKLpViqRQs — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 5, 2021

trumps body language here is amazing he is literally trying to escape 😹 https://t.co/nLZb2KOi1n — darth™ (@darth) May 5, 2021

You can’t compromise with evil. You can’t negotiate with it. You can’t look the other way. You must confront, fight, defeat. https://t.co/Rm931TIgrs — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) May 5, 2021

What kind of man stoops this low? The blonde freak on his left called his wife ugly and implied his dad killed Kennedy. I mean, Ted, c’mon... You’re a luzer. https://t.co/4Fe5j0pQtU — ken olin (@kenolin1) May 5, 2021

The need for people seeing him to mention Trump’s mood lives on https://t.co/yWe1iIDYRj — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 5, 2021

not sure about this Wedding Crashers remake https://t.co/XODwImIhri — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2021

What a funny existence; to live 24/7 like you’re at your cousin’s wedding https://t.co/qo2kI7Chnq — Dennis Herring (@dcherring) May 5, 2021