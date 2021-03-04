Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to spin the decision of Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing six books containing racist and outdated imagery into an attack on President Joe Biden.
But the Texas Republican — still under fire for abandoning his winter storm-hit home state for a family vacation in Cancun, and then joking about it during his Conservative Political Action Conference speech last week ― was immediately mocked and ripped on Twitter.
In two tweets, Cruz on Wednesday appeared to suggest Biden was somehow behind the pulling of the books.
Critics were more than puzzled by the posts:
