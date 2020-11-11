Ted Cruz Gets Instant Fact-Check After Bogus Claim About CNN’s COVID-19 Coverage

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) received a swift fact-check after he suggested that TV networks had stopped covering the coronavirus pandemic immediately following the defeat of President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Cruz on Tuesday appeared to push the bogus right-wing narrative that networks were before last week only covering the public health crisis to hammer Trump when he retweeted the GOP rapid response director Steve Guest’s dishonest claim that CNN had stopped showing its COVID-19 tracker on screen.

“Miraculous,” wrote Cruz. “COVID cured, the very instant the networks called the race for Biden.”

Miraculous. COVID cured, the very instant the networks called the race for Biden. https://t.co/YcYeIolilZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 10, 2020

CNN personalities rebuked Cruz over the post.

Jake Tapper, host of “The Lead,” noted “we continue to cover this horrible crisis that our public officials are not doing enough to stop.”

We continue to cover this horrible crisis that our public officials are not doing enough to stop.



Yesterday: https://t.co/C44pa5pwDF https://t.co/dzlzjLETxW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale, meanwhile, called out Cruz’s “entirely baseless” claim by sharing screenshots of the tracker “during four separate hours of coverage” on Monday “even as we tracked the election too.”

Here are screenshots of CNN's coronavirus death tracker during four separate hours of coverage yesterday, even as we tracked the election too.



The RNC's Steve Guest has a consistently dishonest Twitter account. https://t.co/z6TFhLEZDF pic.twitter.com/p0muiEqCey — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 10, 2020

“What you’re tweeting is false,” added Oliver Darcy, CNN’s senior media reporter.

What you’re tweeting is false. CNN has, for a while now, used the COVID tracker when discussing ... wait for it... COVID. It used the COVID tracker yesterday when discussing the coronavirus too. Would recommend not taking GOP’s word without checking first. They mislead a lot! https://t.co/UVBLOLwFBc — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 10, 2020

Cruz, who has called President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory into question, has not deleted his misleading post.

It came as Texas became the first state to top 1 million coronavirus cases.

The contagion has now infected at least 10.2 million people nationwide and killed almost 240,000 Americans.

Other critics on Twitter condemned the senator for his claim:

This tweet is a lie, @jaketapper and others have corrected Cruz, but it is still up and still viral in right-wing, media-bashing, Covid-denying circles. https://t.co/LEogHhnNwt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 11, 2020

They literally have the COVID stats on a giant graphic on the screen right now, it is a permanent fixture — lauralouisiana (@llauralouisiana) November 10, 2020

It is really not safe to believe anything about the pandemic or the electoral system right now from most elected Republicans. They have become unmoored from reality. Please do your own fact checking. Get information from reliable sources. And don’t spread conspiracy theories. https://t.co/JpWIU8V6Ti — Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) November 10, 2020

That purple background isn’t there regularly and I’m watching right now and the covid tracker is there



Y’all reaching sooooooo hard. This guy probably sat there and waited for a segment to show the tracker gone to snap a pic — 🇺🇸 PUMA 2.0 🔥 🇺🇸 (@PumaTwoPointO) November 10, 2020

Hey Ted



My county in Michigan was moved to the highest level yesterday. Our hospitals are almost at capacity, and they are preparing to close schools again.



Quit being an asshole. — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) November 10, 2020

Hey Ted I literally just took this pic on @CNN RIGHT NOW #TedLies pic.twitter.com/FWIU0ulkAS — UvT (@WasOnceLou) November 10, 2020

At this moment. Just stop please... pic.twitter.com/mtrHMKZbwu — Michael Renz (@renz_0311) November 10, 2020

Your big “gotcha” is that you found a small period of time when the COVID tracker wasn’t on screen? This article updating COVID numbers was posted to CNN’s website 6 minutes ago and the COVID tracking is literally on screen at @cnn RIGHT NOW. Nothing is “cured.” 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dmyedopaIi — Elections Have Consequences (@jaykayokay2020) November 10, 2020

We have record cases every day. One thousand dead a day. My brother in law is one of them. If you’re making jokes, go fuck yourself. And if you’re too stupid to know what’s going on, resign. — Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 10, 2020

If your goal is to have more deaths, more cases, and more ongoing permanent morbidity, then keep this up and congratulate yourself.



Now is the time to STOP politicizing science and let scientists, industry, and our institutions do their work WITHOUT your political interference. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 10, 2020

CNN has literally been talking about the continued surge in coronavirus cases all morning, you absolute melt. — Jelisa Castrodale (@gordonshumway) November 10, 2020

Huh, there it is right on my TV:

November 10, 2020

12:45pm pic.twitter.com/xbOW4ZIJmE — mollyswordmcdonough 🌊 (@mollysmcdonough) November 10, 2020

Wierd how that's not at all true... pic.twitter.com/l0i3CaQ662 — Pilumnus (@Cubbies108) November 10, 2020