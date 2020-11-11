Ted Cruz Gets Instant Fact-Check After Bogus Claim About CNN’s COVID-19 Coverage

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) received a swift fact-check after he suggested that TV networks had stopped covering the coronavirus pandemic immediately following the defeat of President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Cruz on Tuesday appeared to push the bogus right-wing narrative that networks were before last week only covering the public health crisis to hammer Trump when he retweeted the GOP rapid response director Steve Guest’s dishonest claim that CNN had stopped showing its COVID-19 tracker on screen.
“Miraculous,” wrote Cruz. “COVID cured, the very instant the networks called the race for Biden.”
CNN personalities rebuked Cruz over the post.
Jake Tapper, host of “The Lead,” noted “we continue to cover this horrible crisis that our public officials are not doing enough to stop.”
CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale, meanwhile, called out Cruz’s “entirely baseless” claim by sharing screenshots of the tracker “during four separate hours of coverage” on Monday “even as we tracked the election too.”
“What you’re tweeting is false,” added Oliver Darcy, CNN’s senior media reporter.
Cruz, who has called President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory into question, has not deleted his misleading post.
It came as Texas became the first state to top 1 million coronavirus cases.
The contagion has now infected at least 10.2 million people nationwide and killed almost 240,000 Americans.
Other critics on Twitter condemned the senator for his claim:
