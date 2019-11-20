Sen. Ted Cruz waded into the MSNBC “fartgate” debate on Tuesday and it didn’t end well for the Texas Republican.
Cruz attempted to troll Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) ― whose Monday interview with “Hardball” host Chris Matthews went viral thanks to the loud sound of what many people thought was a fart ― with an iconic clip of Steve Martin from the hit 1988 comedy film “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”
Swalwell has denied responsibility for the alleged televised toot.
And he responded to Cruz’s tweet with a reminder about one of the senator’s own embarrassing viral moments from 2017, when Cruz (or whoever had access to his Twitter account) “liked” a hardcore porn video. Cruz later blamed the incident on a staffer who’d “inadvertently hit the like button.”
Other Twitters users also recalled Cruz’s NSFW gaffe. Others poked fun at his continued loyalty to President Donald Trump: