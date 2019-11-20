Sen. Ted Cruz waded into the MSNBC “fartgate” debate on Tuesday and it didn’t end well for the Texas Republican.

Cruz attempted to troll Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) ― whose Monday interview with “Hardball” host Chris Matthews went viral thanks to the loud sound of what many people thought was a fart ― with an iconic clip of Steve Martin from the hit 1988 comedy film “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”

Leaked footage of Swalwell on MSNBC last night... pic.twitter.com/PzT1ka1c14 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 19, 2019

Swalwell has denied responsibility for the alleged televised toot.

And he responded to Cruz’s tweet with a reminder about one of the senator’s own embarrassing viral moments from 2017, when Cruz (or whoever had access to his Twitter account) “liked” a hardcore porn video. Cruz later blamed the incident on a staffer who’d “inadvertently hit the like button.”

Touché, Senator! And thank you for keeping it clean, you know, without tweeting out more porn. https://t.co/ow4b7M75AO — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 20, 2019

Other Twitters users also recalled Cruz’s NSFW gaffe. Others poked fun at his continued loyalty to President Donald Trump:

Lol remember when you tweeted out porn? — Matt Bush (@ItsMattBush) November 20, 2019

Trump berated your wife and now you worship him.



That's it, that's the joke. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 20, 2019

Remember when you liked a porno tweet on 9/11’s birthday? — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) November 20, 2019

Does Ted Cruz think farting and peeing are the same thing?? https://t.co/BppKsQxmYf — Katie MacBride (@msmacb) November 20, 2019

DOES. TED. CRUZ. THINK. FARTING. AND. PEEING. ARE. THE. SAME. THING. — Katie MacBride (@msmacb) November 20, 2019

If you’re like me, you’re amazed that republicans won’t protect the constitution or this country. Then you remember what trump said about ted Cruz’s wife and remember that they don’t even stand up for themselves. https://t.co/gLCGkLnJqU — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 20, 2019

You’re my senator. I didn’t vote for you but you still represent me.

I can’t believe that I need to write this: Laugh at farts on your own time. Not at work. — Louise Liller (@LouiseLiller) November 19, 2019

You have got to be kidding me. Once again You are a disgrace to to the senate https://t.co/DiKcy9YlVV — jim manley (@jamespmanley) November 20, 2019

Come on guys, he has a lot of time on his hands since the Senate has voted on essentially nothing. Maybe Cruz can help Mitch McConnell clear off his desk. It must be hard to find under all of those stacks of legislation slowly dying. — AQuietMadness (@IntjMadness) November 20, 2019

Everyone who wrote this, lit this, directed this, edited this and acted in this clip absolutely hates you, Ted. https://t.co/BKcLRiv0NI — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) November 20, 2019

Just keep working the phones, Reek pic.twitter.com/OtZVHZ67Hs — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) November 20, 2019