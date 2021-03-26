Ted Cruz Slammed For 'Fear-Mongering' After Posting Video From Southern Border

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) attracted a flurry of social media attention in the early hours of Friday morning for sharing videos on Twitter that he said showed human traffickers on the other side of the border in Mexico.

Cruz described the footage, posted at 2:15 a.m., as a night shift patrol along the banks of the Rio Grande to observe migrant facilities along the U.S. southern border with 18 other Republican senators.

“We have been listening to and seeing cartel members, human traffickers, right on the other side of the river, waving flashlights, yelling and taunting Americans — taunting the Border Patrol — because they know that under the current policy of the Biden administration, they can flood over here,” Cruz said in one of the videos. “They’re getting paid four, five thousand dollars a person to smuggle them into this country. And ... when they smuggle them in, the Biden administration releases them.”

Cruz also said he had visited crowded detention facilities and witnessed migrant women in outdoor holding pens nursing their babies. He called the situation both a “humanitarian crisis” and a “public health crisis,” arguing that migrants tested positive for COVID-19 at a much higher rate than Americans — a misleading claim based only on estimates from border sheriffs.

“It’s time for the Biden administration to put an end to it, and stop sanctioning lawless chaos on our southern border,” Cruz said.

Live footage from the banks of the Rio Grande.#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/aO4EyANrRQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

We encountered human traffickers & cartel members tonight, yelling at us across the Rio Grande and preparing to cross. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/yXl3AyUIPd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

Right-wing media hailed the videos, with Fox News host Sean Hannity’s website featuring the “incredible footage.”

Another senator on the trip, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), likewise tweeted that the border situation was a crisis and added that “Border Patrol is overwhelmed, overworked & discouraged by new policies.”

Nevertheless, numerous Twitter users — including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) — argued that Cruz was fear-mongering about migrants trying to cross the border. Others brought up Cruz’s getaway to Cancun, Mexico, as hundreds of thousands of his own constituents were left without power due to extreme weather in Texas last month. Some said that the surreal, documentary-style feel of the footage was reminiscent of a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

THANK GOD YOU SURVIVED THE HECKLING! https://t.co/IT7vQdldWy — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 26, 2021

There are so many issues in Texas, but you only focus on immigrants, we are in the middle of a #COVID19 pandemic, and you're out traveling around, not wearing a mask. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 26, 2021

Ted Cruz lost power in his $2M mansion for 24 hours and fled to Cancun.



Now he’s standing on the shores of the Rio Grande fear-mongering about mothers and babies looking for safety from gang violence. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 26, 2021

Is this a low budget sequel to Predator? https://t.co/kp4RjgphQc — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) March 26, 2021

Here we see Ted Cruz illegally crossing the border to go on vacation while Texas was suffering a huge ice storm. pic.twitter.com/ztjR62UCOD — TinyRobot (@TinyRobot6) March 26, 2021

Trying to sneak across the border to go back to Cancun? — El Castigador (@VMICoastie) March 26, 2021

This is some of the weirdest shit I have ever seen. Like, this man is sitting in bushes/trees being creepy. — link (@link_snyder) March 26, 2021

I absolutely love this. SNL couldn’t have even scripted something so good. More of this @tedcruz! Go to the Suez Canal next! https://t.co/fMsIMlViTI — Aymann Ismail (@aymanndotcom) March 26, 2021

In February, nearly 100,000 migrants were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border — the highest number since a previous uptick in 2019 — and there are more than 14,000 migrant children in federal custody now.

The Biden administration’s struggle to handle the increase of people attempting to enter the U.S. has become a major talking point for Republicans, including not only Cruz but also former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who called Biden’s immigration policies inhumane in February despite the fact that he was a principal advocate of family separations during the Trump era.